Tamra Judge Reveals Current State of Friendship With Shannon Beador

It looks like there could be some room for “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge to “whoop it up” together in the future.

During a recent interview, Judge revealed the current state of her friendship with Beador. The two were extremely close while they starred in “The Real Housewives of Orange County” together, but their friendship ended in a big feud after Judge was let go from the franchise in 2020. Judge had expressed that she felt like Beador didn’t want to be her friend anymore because she was no longer on the show.

However, it looks like things could slowly be looking up for the two of them.

“We’ve had some text messages that have gone back and forth,” Judge revealed during an interview with OK! Magazine that was published on July 14. “I think that feeling of anger has left me. It’s more of like now I miss her and we were really good friends for a long time. I felt like I was kind of being dismissed because I wasn’t on the show.”

Judge was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 3-14.

Beador Once Said That She Wouldn’t ‘Enjoy’ if Judge Came Back to the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

While appearing on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast in December 2021, Beador admitted that she would not “enjoy” having Judge and Vicki Gunvalson back on the franchise anytime soon.

“I don’t think I would enjoy it because I feel like I’m in a happy place right now and I think you’ll see that this season,” Beador told the outlet at the time. “There’s been a lot of things that continue to be said about me, so it’s hard because I was so close to both of them. I’m still choosing not to engage and address it, especially in the public. We were friends and sadly we’re not anymore.”

Beador also added, “There haven’t been a lot of kind words said about me. It’s a shame.”

Vicki Gunvalson Has Been in Touch With Beador

When Judge fell out with Beador after her exit in 2020, so did Vicki Gunvalson. However, while speaking with Entertainment Tonight earlier in July, Gunvalson admitted that she and Beador have been in communication during recent months.

“We were on a three-way text, Shannon, Tamra and I, talking about getting together,” Gunvason told Entertainment Tonight. “I Facetimed with Shannon the other night. … She told me she loves me, she misses me, she needs me back on the show… blah, blah, blah. It was great, and then she called me afterward. She goes, ‘I really love you,’ when she got home. I said, ‘OK, I love you, too, but where’s the last two years been? Because I wasn’t on the show you didn’t love me?’ She goes, ‘I did…'”

Tamra was also there for the interview, and said about Beador, “There’s a lot to talk about, I think. Most of all, our feelings got hurt. It’s a hard place to be, where you get fired from a show that you’ve been on for so long … and then have one of your good friends not reach out to you.”

