Tamra Judge Puts Shannon Beador on Blast: ‘Weight Gain Ages You’

That’s just her opinion.

In a since-deleted Instagram comment left by former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, she shaded Shannon Beador for her appearance and even put her on blast for her drinking habits. Judge left the comment on a photo posted by Heather Dubrow on December 22, which showed her and Beador sitting down together as they filmed a scene for this season of the franchise.

“Alcohol will age you so fast!!!” Judge wrote in the comments section at the time, which was captured by the Instagram account @real_housewives_tea. “Weight gain ages you as well. If you don’t take care of your body it shows.”

However, after fans came at Judge for her nasty comment towards Beador, she quickly deleted the original comment and wrote a new one. “Can’t wait to watch,” Judge wrote instead. “Love you my friend.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Beador and Judge Have Been at Odds With Each Other for a While Now

It’s nothing new that Beador and Judge are feuding. Although the two used to be quite close, they fell out after Judge was let go from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” ahead of season 15, and since then, the two haven’t refrained from going after each other in the media.

“There was no big fight that happened between us,” Judge explained during an August 2020 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, Jeff Lewis Live. “I was going through a really, really hard time in my life. I’m not a needy person and I’m not one of those that needs my friends like all the time like she needed me and you know, we’re all different like that. And I really needed her.”

Judge continued, explaining that she would call often Beador for support, but her calls would be left unanswered most of the time.

“I just feel betrayed,” Judge said at the time about her relationship with Beador. “I feel like I was always there for her and I had no problem being there for her and she wasn’t an easy person to deal with when she was going through the divorce. I talked to her multiple times a day and then as soon as she knew Vicki and I weren’t coming back, we just, the calls just kind of dwindled and then finally it was no phone call at all. So it’s just hard because I really needed her and if I would have done that to her when she was going through the divorce and all that, she would have lost it.”

Beador Does Not Want Judge to Come Back to the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

During a December 2021 appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, Beador admitted that she wouldn’t be too thrilled if Judge or her former friend Vicki Gunvalson were to come back to the franchise.

“I don’t think I would enjoy it because I feel like I’m in a happy place right now and I think you’ll see that this season,” Beador explained. “There’s been a lot of things that continue to be said about me, so it’s hard because I was so close to both of them. I’m still choosing not to engage and address it, especially in the public. We were friends and sadly we’re not anymore.”

