Tamra Judge Says Castmate ‘Was Really Nasty’ to Her During Season 17

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador opened up about their reconciliation during an April 25 Instagram Live. The reality television stars shared that they were able to repair their friendship during the production of RHOC season 17, which premieres on June 7, 2023. Beador revealed, however, she had turbulent interactions with her castmate while filming the Bravo franchise’s seventeenth season.

“It was about the un-smoothest [reconciliation]. It was downright nasty,” said Beador.

Judge interjected that Beador “was really nasty to [her],” while laughing. Beador seemed to disagree with her RHOC co-star and repeatedly pointed her finger at her. Judge responded by also pointing at Beador.

Judge then explained that there “was two years of build up” of issues when they decided to make amends in 2022.

“We fixed it. We moved on. It didn’t take us but like one hour to be right back to where we were,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Beador then shared she was pleased she was able to reconnect with Judge.

“When we did finally reconnect, it was like no time had passed. And you know, that, again, is just demonstrative of what a real friendship that we had. I literally – we talked multiple times a day, every single day, best friends for almost six years,” said the Real for Real founder.

Tamra Judge Noted She Was ‘Not in a Good Place’ With Shannon Beador at the Start of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

In a February 2023 interview with OK! magazine, Judge spoke about interacting with Beador during the production of RHOC season 17. She shared that she was nervous to rejoin the RHOC cast after a two-year hiatus partly because of her estrangement from the 59-year-old.

“I was a little nervous to go back because some of the girls had a lot of things to say about me. I think somebody said they would dance on my grave and someone said there was no place for me on the show anymore. I went back in thinking, ‘Who is my friend and who is not my friend?’ Shannon Beador and I were not in a good place, so there’s a lot going on with me on the show this season. I’m bracing myself for what’s to come,” shared the reality television personality.

She also shared that she was upset when her friendship with Beador ended after she exited RHOC following season 14.

“The hardest thing for me is I really loved and we were such good friends. When I felt left out, she was distant from me and I assumed she didn’t care about me like I thought she did, but we worked through those things,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Made Claims About Her Falling Out With Shannon Beador in 2020

Judge made claims about her falling out with Beador in a December 2020 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She alleged that her castmate was not supportive of her after she left RHOC. She asserted that she “was always there for [Beador],” and expected her to do the same, especially when she “had basically lost” her position on RHOC and her ex-husband, Simon Barney, was “fighting stage 3 cancer.” She claimed that Beador “wouldn’t take [her] call” and “kept sending [her] to voicemail.”

“When I needed her the most, she wasn’t there for me,” stated the 55-year-old.

Beador denied her castmate’s claims in an October 2022 episode of Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. When Arroyave asked why she began “shutting [Judge] out when she was gone,” Beador replied, “I didn’t, so I’ll just leave it at that.”

“I didn’t ghost her, no, and I have texts to prove it,” said the mother of three.

Judge also shared that the issue was discussed in RHOC season 17.