Tamra Judge Says RHOC Co-Star ‘Turns On Me’ During Season 18

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is getting ready for season 18. Judge’s 14th season as a Housewife premieres on Bravo on Thursday, July 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern, and ahead of the premiere Tamra Judge opened up about something to come towards the end of the season during an interview on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” which was posted on the Radio Andy YouTube channel on June 14.

“Me and Shannon [Beador], we went into the season not in a good place, and you guys will find out why and what happened and what led to that,” Judge told Lewis. “But you will see where we have fun together this season as well. Yes.”

When asked where she stood with her co-star Beador today, however, Judge didn’t have much to report. “She turns on me at the end of the season so I have not spoken to her since the last time we filmed together.”

Tamra Judge is Worried for Shannon Beador

Play

In a second clip from the same interview, Judge opened up about what it was like being away from the show, as she was let go from the cast for seasons 15 and 16 before being brought back in season 17.

“I’m very grounded. I have my priorities. And I’ve always known, even from the early days that when this ride is over with ‘Housewives’ I have to now build something for the future. Because ‘Housewives’ is not my future. It’s not a career, it’s a job,” Judge said.

Judge continued on, tying her thoughts about her time off back to her co-star Beador. She said, “And there’s so many Housewives who have been in the game for 10 years and then all of the sudden it’s gone and they’re like ‘Oh, s***.’ They have nothing else. That’s what I worry about with Shannon. Her whole life is consumed around ‘Housewives’. If it goes, where do you go from there? Go get a job at Nordstrom?”

Judge’s time off from RHOC wasn’t a complete break from the franchise, as she traveled to Massachusetts alongside her RHOC partner in crime Vicki Gunvalson to film the second season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” at RHONY alumna Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor. Judge and Gunvalson filmed with Medley and fellow RHONY alumna Jill Zarin, ex-RHOA Housewives Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, and former RHOBH stars Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong.

Tamra Judge Wore the Same Dress as Another Bravolebrity

Play

The trailer and cast photo for the new RHOC season came out on June 6, and fans were quick to notice that Judge’s look for the promo photo shoot was a little familiar.

“Twinning!” the fan page Bravo Hot Tea wrote on Instagram on June 6 with a side-by-side of Judge’s promo look and Katie Maloney’s “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion photo, where they are both sporting the same silver RETROFÊTE dress.

“The RHOC Season 18 Trailer just dropped. And look what we have. TWINS! ✨ ✨ Katie wore this silver number on the VPR Season 11 Reunion. Here we have Tamra in the same look for the trailer. Both stunning!!” Bravo Hot Tea added in its post’s caption.

READ NEXT: ‘Housewives’ Star Responds to Claims She Was Let Go From Show After Failed Psych Evaluation