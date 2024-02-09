Tamra Judge Publicly Reads Long Text to Shannon Beador

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is not holding back when discussing her feud with fellow Bravo personalities Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson.

During the February 5 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge explained why she is no longer friends with Beador and Gunvalson. She stated that she was not comfortable continuing their live performance tour, called “An Evening With The Tres Amigas,” following Beador’s September 2023 DUI arrest. Judge proceeded to share an October 10, 2023 text she sent Beador, explaining her decision to quit the show. In the text, Judge stated that she was “in the hospital” as she was “extremely sick for two weeks” following an intestinal obstruction. She also acknowledged that she had not spoken to Beador “in so long.” In addition, she gave Beador well-wishes following her DUI arrest.

“I hope you are doing better physically. And mentally. I know that you are probably beating yourself up. I have thought long and hard about this. And I need to be honest with you. I don’t feel comfortable moving forward with the ‘Tres Amigas’ show next month,” read Judge. “The comments about you doing the show and me and Vicki supporting it are horrible. It’s not a good look for any of us, especially you, Shannon. Bravo has told me it’s not a good idea and we should postpone. It’s just too soon. I’m now getting messages, comments that I’m an alcoholic for continuing and supporting you with the show next month. I’m sorry I just can’t move forward with the show.”

Judge also noted that she did perform two shows with Gunvalson and Beador in November 2023, as they could not get out of their contract. When Mellencamp inquired if Beador had been “drinking” at the November 2023 shows, Judge replied, “Yes, she was.”

Judge also stated that she decided to step away from Gunvalson and Beador because she found out they were speaking negatively about her behind her back.

Jeff Lewis Discussed Shannon Beador’s Behavior Following her DUI

Beador’s close friend, former Bravo personality, Jeff Lewis spoke about her behavior following her DUI in a December 2023 interview with Page Six. Lewis stated that Beador has been dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and was not consuming alcohol.

“I think she’s healthier than I’ve ever seen her. I’ve never seen her look so good, but that’s taking care of herself, sleeping, not drinking, eating well, exercising, all of that — mental health, physical health. She’s a lot stronger than everyone thinks. She’s amazing,” said Lewis.

Shannon Beador Shared Information About Going to Therapy

During a December 2023 appearance on “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Beador discussed the treatment she has received following her September 2023 DUI. She explained that she decided to attend intensive therapy sessions at “one of the biggest trauma facilities in the country” located in Orange County, as opposed to a traditional rehabilitation center. She stated that she did not believe she had a problem with substance abuse. Beador also shared that she wanted to evaluate traumatic aspects of her childhood that may have impacted her behavior.

“I did get offered multiple free alcohol rehab stays. But what I chose to do — and I did my research, I went to a behavior wellness place,” said Beador. “Because I want to figure out why I make certain toxic and unhealthy choices in my life. And there was an alcohol component to it. And in this particular time of my life, have I been drinking way more than normal? Absolutely. And so I’m able to look at all of that and see how I don’t want that to be the life. I wasn’t happy.”

Beador and Judge are currently filming the 18th season of RHOC.