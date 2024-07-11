Tamra Judge Catches RHOC Co-Star ‘Trying to Find Receipts’

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is calling it like she sees it. The Vena CBD founder and longtime Housewife took to social media on July 10, one day before the RHOC season 18 premiere, with a video message while getting her hair and makeup done.

“I am getting my makeup done right now, and I am dying laughing because Shannon Beador was scrolling through old text messages trying to find receipts between the two of us and accidentally liked a message, and then unliked it,” Judge said in the video. “She didn’t want me to see it I guess. Girl, get those receipts for ‘Watch What Happens Live’. Go get those receipts. Those old, two-year-old text messages, I hope they work for you.”

A day after Judge’s video went live, Beador, who is slated to appear as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”, shared her side of the story.

Shannon Beador Has Refuted Tamra Judge’s Claims

Beador spoke out in response to Judge’s video in a July 11 interview with TODAY.com, hours before the RHOC season 18 premiere aired on Bravo.

“It is absolutely the funniest thing ever. For those that don’t me very well, I’m low-tech,” Beador told the outlet, adding that she often presses buttons on her phone “by mistake.”

“I don’t know how they get up there,” Beador added. “So there was a circle, and it had Tamra and another person on it. I must’ve hit it. I don’t know how to ‘heart’ a text message. I’ve never done that before. I’m not obsessed with you, Tamra. [I am] not getting receipts for ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ No, I’m not going through old texts. Let’s make another big deal out of nothing. She looks ridiculous.”

Beador finished talking about the topic by telling TODAY.com “I must’ve butt-liked it. Is there such a thing? Yeah, I butt-liked her text.”

Beador is set to appear live on WWHL after the RHOC premiere alongside model and actor Kate Upton. Bravo shared a sneak peek of the RHOC premiere on YouTube on July 5, and the beginning of the season showed Beador speaking to her daughters, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline, about her September 2023 DUI arrest. Beador’s DUI is expected to be a major topic of the new season, as it occurred days after the season 17 reunion was filmed.

Tamra Judge Says Shannon Beador ‘Turns on Me’ During Season 18

In a June 14 interview on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live”, Judge opened up about RHOC season 18, as well as her relationship with Beador.

“Me and Shannon, we went into the season not in a good place, and you guys will find out why and what happened and what led to that. But you will see where we have fun together this season as well. Yes.”

Despite a mention that the two have their fair share of fun together, Judge said she and Beador are not in a good place post-filming. Judge told Lewis, “She turns on me at the end of the season so I have not spoken to her since the last time we filmed together,” leaving further details to be uncovered as the season airs.

