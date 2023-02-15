Tamra Judge Says RHONJ Star ‘Bugs the S*** Out’ of Her

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared that she is not a fan of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin in the February 12 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge mentioned her guest, RHONJ star Margaret Josephs’ ongoing feud with Jennifer. As fans are aware, the mother of five took issue with Josephs after she revealed that her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair over a decade ago during RHONJ season 12, episode 1.

“I gotta tell you, Jennifer Aydin bugs the s*** out of me, bugs the s***,” said Judge.

Josephs chimed in that “something about [Jennifer] gets under [her] skin.” Judge also shared that she believes Bill is bothered by his wife. Josephs agreed with her assessment and stated that she thinks the doctor “is a saint.”

While speaking to Josephs, Judge shared she is bothered by how Jennifer sounds and asked if she has “a TV voice” when she yells in arguments. Josephs stated she was not sure whether that is her genuine voice.

Tamra Judge Shared She Was Upset by Jennifer Aydin’s Comments About Dolores Catania

In RHONJ season 13, episode 1, Jennifer had a series of heated interactions with her castmate Dolores Catania. Following an argument during a charity photo shoot, the 45-year-old called her castmate “a c***” and said she “looks like an old f***** handbag.” In the February 9 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that she did not appreciate Jennifer’s comments. She stated that she believed her remarks about Catania’s appearance were “just mean and rude.”

“I don’t want to be anything old. If you said I was a nice handbag then I would be like okay,” said Judge.

She asserted that Jennifer “was just horrible” in the premiere of RHONJ season 13. She also shared that she hopes she “softens up a bit” and noted that Bill attempted to stop his wife from insulting Catania.

“Even her husband was like ‘come on, stop,’ like trying to pull her out,” stated Judge.

Dolores Catania Spoke About Her Feud With Jennifer Aydin

In a February 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Catania spoke about her feud with Jennifer. She noted that the 45-year-old accused her of not being “a good friend” amid her issues with Josephs. Catania asserted, however, that she has been supportive. She clarified that she has not always been in agreement with the mother of five.

The reality television personality also shared that she believes she could mend her friendship with Jennifer. She revealed that the mother of five reached out to her when she first saw RHONJ season 13, episode 1. The former correctional officer shared she appreciated the gesture.

“We came back from it. Can it happen again and again and again? I’m not so sure,” said the reality television personality.

The mother of two also stated that she has never insulted Jennifer’s appearance.

“I have never talked about how she looks or anyone else,” asserted Catania.

New episodes of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.