Tamra Judge on RHOC Star’s Beau: ‘I’m Surprised He’s Still Sticking Around’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about Noella Bergener’s new beau on a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Judge referenced that Bergener briefly spoke about her love interest in a March 2022 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview.

“He’s very, very cute, he’s covered in tattoos and maybe you’ll see him soon,” said Noella on “WWHL.”

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode, Judge shared that she has been acquainted with Noella’s beau.

“She has a new beau. I actually know who he is, mildly because we have mutual friends, seems like a super cool dude. He is covered in tattoos,” shared the Vena CBD co-founder.

Judge also shared that she finds it surprising that he is continuing to date Noella.

“I’m surprised he’s still sticking around, personally, but more power to them,” said the former Bravo personality.

She then clarified that she is “hop[ing] they are having a great time.”

Noella Bergener Shared Some Information About Her New Beau

Noella shared some information about her beau in a February 2022 interview with Daily Mail. She revealed that she was introduced to him “like three years ago.”

“[H]e was friends with Dennis Rodman who is at a dinner table at Maestro’s. I saw him, he had a very interesting table, I was at a very interesting table, our friends who knew each other kind of interconnected,” said Noella.

She shared that she and her new beau became friends during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was nothing going on in Orange County, everything was shut down, so we like we heat the pool, heat up the barbeque, invite cool interesting people over, and he came over with friends. I even tell him, ‘you’re so cool, you’re one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, by far in Orange County, what are you doing here? Like why are you here, you’re too cool to be here,’” recalled the former model.

She then stated that their relationship did not turn romantic until she and her estranged husband, James, had broken up in 2021.

Noella Bergener Spoke About Her New Love Interest in January 2022

Noella shared similar comments about her new love interest during a January 2022 interview with Us Weekly. She revealed that she had “known [him] for years” and appreciated his support when she separated from James.

“He was one of those who constantly checked in on me, like the moment James left, like how are you? Do you need anything? Do the kids need anything? Like one of those. And it’s just – it’s very very fresh. So, who knows. At the end of the day, I have an amazing friend, but right now, we are friends who kiss,” quipped Noella.

The former model also revealed that she would be interested in eventually tying the knot with someone.

“I would very much love with the right guy or girl, I would very much love to be married again,” said the mother of two.

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo