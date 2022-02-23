Tamra Judge Slams New RHOC Star Noella Bergener

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about some of the show’s current cast members during a February episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” The 54-year-old revealed that she was pleased Heather Dubrow returned to the hit Bravo series after a five-year absence. She also noted that she appreciated Emily Simpson on “RHOC” season 16. However, when Andy Cohen asked for her “reaction to” one of the show’s new stars, Noella Bergener, Judge suggested that she was not fond of her.

“Every village needs an idiot,” said the 54-year-old.

Judge discussed her comment regarding Bergener on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During the episode, uploaded on February 18, she shared that “Andy had asked [her] what [she] thought about Noella on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’”

“The first thing that came out of my mouth was, ‘Every village needs an idiot.’ Is that mean?” asked Judge.

Arroyave then shared that she was also not a fan of Bergener.

“For me it’s just so over the top, all of the excitement and that ‘ahhh’ that I can’t stand it,” said the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Emily Simpson Shared Her Opinion About Noella Bergener in January 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2022, Simpson shared her thoughts about Bergener. She revealed she believed that the former model had used her separation from her husband, James Bergener, as an excuse not to be accountable for her behavior.

“That is an ongoing theme throughout the rest of the season where it’s like yes, we feel badly for you, like no one wants you to be in the situation but you know, you can’t be the aggressor and be hostile but then when someone calls you out on being aggressive, go right back into victim mode and ‘I’m going through a lot.’ So I’ll be — Noella is interesting. She really is because she has a very wide range of emotions so there’s a lot, there’s a lot going on,” said the attorney.

The 46-year-old went on to say that she had been in contact with Bergener since the production of “RHOC” season 16 finished shooting.

“She will text a little bit and I will text back and you know, I don’t have any ill will towards her, at all and I do want what’s best for her and if she reaches out, I always respond,” stated Simpson.

Tamra Judge Discussed Emily Simpson’s Reaction to Noella Bergener

During the February 18 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge and Arroyave referenced that Simpson snapped at Bergener for bringing up her divorce proceedings in “RHOC” season 16, episode 10.

“Okay a little overreaction, I feel and of course, you know, being on the show and filming, maybe a lot was cut out, maybe Noella went on for an hour. Who knows what happened but Emily, now, she’s trying to have this persona that she is so reactive and that’s her thing. She’s going to hulk out now,” said Judge.

The former “RHOC” star asserted that while Bergener “is not [her] favorite,” she did not believe the mother of two “really deserved” Simpson’s reaction.

