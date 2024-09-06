Tamra Judge Explains Why Her Son Spencer Doesn’t Film RHOC

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 18 has seen the return of Tamra Judge’s daughter Sophia on screen. As Judge confirmed in a confessional in the season premiere, “[Fans] haven’t seen Sophia in over 10 years because her dad would not sign the agreement to allow her to film,” Judge said in a confessional. “She’s been living with me this entire time. She is now 18 and getting ready to go to college.”

Sophia’s return to the show left fans wondering where Judge’s son Spencer is, something Judge addressed in a September 3 Instagram story Q & A while recovering from plastic surgery.

After one fan asked, “What’s new with Spencer? Would love to see you him and Sophia do a scene!” Judge replied, saying in a video, “Spencer is a behind-the-scenes type of kid. He’s not even a kid anymore, he’s 24 years old. He just graduated college from Cal State Fullerton, and he’s living in that general area. He did go with me to “Watch What Happens Live” and we were in New York for about three or four days and we had a great time but he’s pretty shy.”

Tamra Judge’s Daughter Sophia Stopped By the Bravo Clubhouse

Judge appeared on the August 15 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”, and while her son Spencer stayed in the dressing room, her daughter Sophia made a surprise appearance during the episode.

Sophia appeared near the end of the episode, bringing out a pair of Bravo Clubhouse sweatshirts as prizes for her mother and fellow guest Phil Mattingly after a game. Sophia only stayed for a moment, quickly leaving after her delivery, with host Andy Cohen commenting, “Oh, she’s out,” as she walked off.

“Anyone else notice how uncomfortable Tamra’s daughter was appearing on WWHL?” one fan asked on a Bravo Reddit page the next day, with another user commenting, “She might just not be comfortable on camera. Not everyone is cut out for it. Some people are just a little awkward irl too, and that’s ok. I’m not defending Tamra and I might be wrong, but I don’t think she’s forcing Sophia [to be on camera]. I think Sophia is testing out the waters to see what it would be like to be on the screen and involved more, since she wasn’t given the choice before.”

Tamra Judge is Estranged From Her Oldest Daughter, Sidney

While Judge has close relationships with her children Spencer and Sophia from her marriage to Simon Barney (and her oldest son, Ryan, from her first marriage to Darren Vieth), she does not have any contact with her oldest daughter, Sidney.

Judge has been open about her fractured relationship with Sidney on RHOC, confirming that Sidney chose to live with her father full-time after her parents divorced in 2011. “Being erased from your child’s life, you instantly feel like a bad parent. People don’t realize it’s happening to 22 million people in the world,” Judge said during a season 12 episode of RHOC.

In her same September 3 Q & A, Judge even responded to claims her co-star Vicki Gunvalson made about her relationship with Sidney, saying, “Vicki, go away, leave me alone. I’m going to ask you for the last time, leave me alone. Nobody cares what you have to say. Ever. Go away.”

