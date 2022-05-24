Tamra Judge Admits To Editing ‘RHUGT’ Trailer to Hide Behavior From Husband

The second season of the Peacock series “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” will premiere on June 23, 2022. The season 2 trailer, which was released in May 2022, featured one of the cast members, Tamra Judge, lifting her shirt which showcased her bare chest. During a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared why she uploaded an edited version of the trailer on Instagram.

Tamra Judge Revealed Her Husband Asked Her To Stop Going Topless

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave mentioned Judge’s decision to edit the “RHUGT” season 2 trailer for Instagram.

“Tamra shows her t*** in ‘Girls Trip’ again like she does every time she’s on the show. I haven’t seen your t*** though which is — I’m starting to get offended,” quipped the former “RHOBH” star.

Arroyave then shared that Tamra did not want her husband, Eddie Judge, to know that she went topless on the show.

“Before Tamra posts the trailer, she re-edits it with her t** part not being in it so Eddie doesn’t see it. It’s so good,” said the 40-year-old with a laugh.

Tamra then explained that her husband, Eddie Judge, does not appreciate it when she bares her chest in front of people.

“Let me just tell you because on his birthday party, I think we told you, we got very intoxicated and we had a party here and I blacked out, we were drinking tequila, which is not good for me and evidently, I showed my t*** to – I mean it’s just close friends and family but that’s what I tend to do,” explained the Vena CBD co-founder. “I mean I didn’t go on Instagram and do it, but the next day, he says ‘can I talk to you about something?’ I’m like ‘yeah sure.’ He’s like, ‘Can you please stop doing that, it bothers me.’ And I go, ‘I didn’t even know that.’ And he goes ‘well that’s the problem. Stop doing it’ and I said ‘okay, I will never do it again’ and then the trailer comes out and I’m like ‘oh s***.’”

Tamra then shared how she believed her husband would react if he saw the unedited trailer.

“It’s going to be the ‘are you kidding me? You did that again?’ And I’m like ‘yeah I did.’ And then it’ll be the cold shoulder for a couple hours and then he’s over it,” said Tamra.

Tamra Judge Celebrated Her Husband’s Birthday on Instagram

On March 30, 2022, Tamra took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s 49th birthday. The post featured several pictures of the couple throughout their relationship.

“Happy Birthday Baby 🥳 I love you @eddiejudge ❤️,” read the caption.

Eddie also uploaded an Instagram post for his 49th birthday. The photo showed the couple posing in a car.

“When you find love, you must take good care of her and remind her every day that you love her…⁠ ⁠How? That’s part of the journey… learn what makes each other happy all the time…⁠ Never stop loving her,” captioned Eddie.

Tamra flocked to the post’s comments section.

“Ahhh baby you’re ❤️. It’s you’re bday not mine. Happy birthday my love ❤️,” wrote the former “RHOC” star.

