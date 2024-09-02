RHOC Star Looks Unrecognizable in Plastic Surgery Aftermath

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge updated fans after undergoing a brow lift and CO2 laser with a blue chemical peel.

On August 30, Judge took to her Instagram account and uploaded a video that showed her an hour after surgery. She explained that Dr. Donald Mowlds, an associate of Dr. Milind K. Ambe, in Newport Beach performed the procedures. She said she was not in pain but her eyes were “all blurry because there’s like vaseline in there.”

She then shared a clip where she was recovering at her home about three hours after the procedure.

“Took a little skin off the corner of eye, had a little fat pocket. But not too much pain honestly. But of course, I’m on pain medication,” said Judge in the video.

“Taking you all along on my journey! I visited Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, who works alongside Dr. Ambe, for a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel. Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper—like painting the house but forgetting the trim. Stay tuned for updates!” read the caption of the post.

Tamra Judge Shared a Different Video About Her Surgery on Social Media

Judge uploaded another Instagram video that was filmed three days after her surgery.

“Okay guys this is day three. It’s supposed to be the worst of it when it comes to swelling. This swelling is from the C02 laser. You can see it’s all the way down to my chest. But you can imagine what it feels like,” said Judge in the September 1 video.

She also said she could “barely open [her] eyes” because of the swelling. In addition, she said her neck and chest were also “swelling really bad” due to the CO2 laser.

“But it doesn’t really hurt. It just feels tight,” clarified Judge.

Tamra Judge Got a Lower Facelift in 2017

Judge has been open about having cosmetic procedures. For instance, in a 2017 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” hosted by Andy Cohen, Judge confirmed she underwent a lower facelift. She said the surgery was performed by Dr. Ambe.

She said she met Dr. Ambe when she and RHOC star Shannon Beador were discussing “skin procedures.” According to Judge, she told Dr. Ambe that she felt her facial skin was “drooping” after she “lost so much body fat” when she was preparing for her bodybuilding competition.

She also said she was not interested in getting facial fillers.

“I’m not a big fan of the fillers because I feel like you look like a Cabbage Patch kid. So I say pull it, don’t plump it. So two weeks ago, I went and had a little tuck,” said Judge to Cohen.

In addition, Judge complimented Ambe’s work.

“Dr. Ambe is amazing. I didn’t even get bruises,” said Judge in the 2017 interview.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Decision to Undergo Surgery on Her Podcast

Judge spoke about her decision to have a brow lift and get a CO2 laser with a blue chemical peel on the August 27 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp. She said she decided to undergo the procedures to celebrate her 57th birthday.

She also said she believed she was going to “look like a monster” while she was recovering from the surgery.

Tamra Judge Mentioned Vicki Gunvalson’s Health Issues

In the same August 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge referenced her falling out with her castmate Vicki Gunvalson. She noted that Gunvalson announced she was hospitalized because of pneumonia and sepsis in an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.” According to Judge, an unnamed individual reached out to her about Gunvalson’s health issues.

“I got a call from somebody saying, ‘Did you see that Vicki’s in the hospital.’ And I said ‘Nope.’ And they said they thought she had a stroke. But now they are saying that she has pneumonia,” said Judge on her podcast episode.

Judge suggested that she took issue with Gunvalson’s decision to criticize RHOC star Alexis Bellino on social media while she was recovering from her health problems.

“All she does is get on social media and this podcast — pretend podcast she has — and does the same thing where she goes after people,” said Judge.