RHOC Star Tamra Judge Gives Post-Surgery Update

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge gave an update following her abdominal surgery on her Instagram Stories. On January 1, 2023, the reality television personality informed her Instagram followers that she is “in a little worse shape than [she] expected” after she went “in for revision of a hernia surgery that [she] had 10 years ago” on December 29, 2022. She explained that while she was under, her surgeon, Dr. Donald S. Mowlds, “found another hernia in [her] upper stomach.”

“My entire abdomen was covered in scar tissue, so he had to dissect all of that so I’m just in a little bit of pain,” explained Judge in the Instagram video.

The RHOC star also showed that she had an intrathecal pain pump to assist with pain management. She ended the video by wishing her fans “a very Happy New Year.”

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Surgery on Her Podcast

Judge discussed her surgery on the December 12 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The RHOC personality explained that she “had an incarcerated hernia 10 years ago where [her] stomach wall burst open,” which required emergency surgery.

“I was in the hospital for five days when I had the emergency surgery and it was the worst pain I have ever been in,” shared the mother of four.

The Bravo personality shared she “could have died” following the incident.

“My intestines were dying, they cut me down the middle of my stomach through my belly button. That’s why I don’t like my stomach because I don’t really have a belly button,” explained the reality television personality.

She also noted one of the reasons she decided to undergo her second surgery was because she had developed “a big lump on [her] left side of [her] lower stomach.”

“My stomach is half mesh and when they did the surgery, they reattached my bottom stomach muscles but my upper stomach muscles are loose from having children like when I wear pants it kind of digs in and it hurts,” explained the 55-year-old.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Return to RHOC in December 2022

Judge has returned to the RHOC cast for season 17 after a two-year absence. The reality television personality discussed coming back to the Bravo franchise during a December 2022 interview with ExtraTV. She teased that she “definitely stirred up a lot of s***” while filming the upcoming seventeenth season of RHOC. The Bravo personality shared that she believed her behavior may be polarizing for fans. She asserted, however, that she “got [her] point across” and “made things interesting.”

“I had a lot of built up anger,” explained Judge.

The podcast host also noted she and her castmate Emily Simpson became friends during RHOC season 17. Judge noted that she is surprised that she now enjoys being in the lawyer’s company.

“I have made a few new friends on the cast and one of them is Emily Simpson, who I never thought I would be friends with, who I actually really love and adore now,” said the reality television personality.

The upcoming season of RHOC is expected to premiere in 2023.