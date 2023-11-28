Tamra Judge Is Unhappy With Sutton Stracke’s Behavior

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge revealed she disapproved of how “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Sutton Stracke conducted herself throughout the show’s 13th season.

While recording the November 16 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge commented on Stracke’s behavior during the RHOBH cast’s trip to Las Vegas in season 13, episode 4. The RHOC star referenced that Stracke left a performance of “Magic Mike Live,” stating she felt uncomfortable by the dancer’s on-stage moves with Erika Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Judge said she believed Stracke was actually upset that she was not chosen to participate with the “Magic Mike Live” performers.

“She’s playing a victim. She’s insufferable. She really is,” said Judge.

Judge also shared her thoughts about how Stracke behaved toward Kyle Richards during a brief get-together following their Las Vegas vacation. The RHOC personality stated that she believed Stracke was acting “odd.” Judge also theorized Stracke “was intoxicated” during her interaction with Richards.

“There was something so off. Sutton was just so out of her mind the entire episode,” continued Judge.

Judge made similar comments during the November 23 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. The mother of four noted that Stracke replied to Richards’ claim she has “a habit of losing [her] s*** in ridiculous circumstances,” by repeatedly stating, “Name them.” Judge stated that she would have not been able to handle Stracke at that moment.

“That would have been tough for me. Kyle got a little bit heated but when somebody does stuff like that you just want to karate chop right to the throat,” said Judge.

She then asserted that she believes Stracke is “kind of insufferable this season.”

“Sutton what is going on?” asked Judge.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Thoughts About Sutton Stracke’s Behavior

Richards commented on Stracke’s behavior at the “Magic Mike Live” show during an appearance on the November 4 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She stated she believed Stracke was unhappy because she was not called up on stage with Minkoff and Jayne during the performance.

“I think she was expecting to because she was told that and then she wasn’t. And that’s my theory. Because she was supposed to get up there with Crystal, Erika, and Sutton,” said Richards.

The “Halloween Ends” star also shared that she has removed herself from her friendship with Stracke after filming RHOBH season 13. She explained that she did not appreciate Stracke’s questions regarding her marriage to her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, during the production of season 13. Richards also stated she was unhappy that Stracke made negative comments about the low ticket prices of Jayne’s Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All on Blonde.”

“Between that and her comments on my marriage, I was like, ‘Okay, I need a little break,’” said Richards.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Her Behavior in Las Vegas

Stracke discussed her behavior in Las Vegas during a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that fans will eventually have a better understanding of her actions. The Georgia native explained that she was going through some personal issues while in Las Vegas, unbeknownst to her castmates.

“It doesn’t excuse my behavior, but it will explain my behavior. I hated watching it and I had a moment where I felt sorry for that person. And I change a lot this season and I change after I go through something. And I let go of something big in my life,” said Stracke.

The mother of three clarified, however, that she did not appreciate certain aspects of the “Magic Mike Live” show.

“I didn’t like it. But I also, you know, yes, did I make a bigger deal out of it than I should have? Yes. There were lots of things going on. And I overreacted,” said Stracke.