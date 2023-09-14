RHOC Star Criticizes Sutton Stracke’s Comments About Erika Jayne: ‘That Was Mean’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge came to RHOBH personality Erika Jayne’s defense in the September 11 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

While recording the September 11 podcast episode, Arroyave and Judge referenced that Jayne’s RHOBH co-star, Sutton Stracke, made several comments about the “Pretty Mess” singer during a September 2023 appearance on a live episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. In the “Virtual Reality-Tea” episode, Stracke was encouraged to respond to Jayne’s assertion that she “was messy” during the upcoming 13th season of RHOBH. The Georgia native replied that she had to be “messy” because Jayne “had a lobotomy and she wasn’t talking” while filming season 13. She also commented on the low sale prices of some of the tickets for Jayne’s Las Vegas residency, “Bet It On Blonde.” In addition, the mother of three suggested she was not interested in attending one of Jayne’s Las Vegas performances.

Judge said Stracke’s comments about her castmate’s Las Vegas residency were mean-spirited. She stated that she believed the Sutton Concept boutique owner should be supportive of Jayne as she is still dealing with the aftermath of her 2019 separation from her estranged husband, disbarred lawyer, Tom Girardi.

“I think Sutton was being very shady and rude, and I don’t like this at all … That is so rude of her to do that. Like Erika has picked herself up, like trying to rebuild everything that she has lost, and I would hope even if you don’t like her on the cast, you’d be happy for her,” said Judge.

The RHOC star asserted that Stracke should feel ashamed of her remark, stating, “Shame on you Sutton, that was mean.” Arroyave shared her podcast co-host’s sentiments. The RHOBH alum also said she thinks Stracke does not authentically present herself on the Bravo series.

“Sutton be who are and if you’re an a*****, be an a*****, but quit pandering to Twitter all of the time,” said Arroyave.

The former RHOBH star also stated she believed Stracke will “cry victim” if Jayne confronts her about her remarks.

Erika Jayne Disapproved of Sutton Stracke’s Behavior During RHOBH Season 13

Jayne spoke about Stracke’s behavior in RHOBH season 13 during an August 2023 appearance on “Two Ts In A Pod.” She shared she disapproved of how Stracke behaved while vacationing with the RHOBH cast in Las Vegas. The 52-year-old said that the Georgia native expressed discomfort at a “Magic Mike Live” show. Jayne stated that Stracke was not inappropriately touched by the performers, whom the “Pretty Mess” singer knows personally. She also claimed that her castmate had expressed interest in attending the show.

“It felt very forced and produced. You know, we’re talking about someone who had a stack of bills that wanted to have a good time,” said Jayne.

The “Pretty Mess” singer clarified that she did not find Stracke’s behavior in Las Vegas surprising. She stated, however, that she felt frustrated when several castmates decided to leave the performance to comfort Stracke.

“I think the thing that I was most disappointed in — not Sutton throwing a tantrum, which is pretty much par for the course — but the way the other girls ran to her and like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god,’” said Jayne.

Sutton Stracke Shared Information About Her Relationship With Erika Jayne

In the “Virtual Reali-Tea” interview, Stracke stated that she “got along” with Jayne while filming RHOBH season 13. The RHOBH star made similar comments during an August 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She explained that she believes she and Jayne “have always had this very strange bond that we can’t explain,” despite their “love-hate relationship.” She also explained that the audience will “see a softer side of Erika this season.”

Jayne also mentioned that she had a calmer demeanor in RHOBH season 13 during a September 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She stated that she was “happy” during the production of season 13 and was focused on her Las Vegas residency.

“I had a really nice time and I really prepared for this and I was talking about this, you see the residency come to fruition,” said Jayne.