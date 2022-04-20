Tamra Judge Says She Doesn’t Like That ‘Everybody’s Up Heather’s A**’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Heather Dubrow has been at odds with Noella Bergener during season 16. For instance, in season 16, episode 15, Bergener brought up that she believed Dubrow “physically shove[d] a camera” during her ill-fated party. The “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast host denied the accusation and asserted that her castmate is “such a liar.” “RHOC” stars Emily Simpson, Dr. Jen Armstrong, and Gina Kirschenheiter shared their support for Dubrow during the disagreement.

Former Bravo personalities Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge shared their thoughts about the “RHOC” cast’s behavior during season 16, episode 15, during an April episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

Tamra Judge Spoke About the ‘RHOC’ Cast

During the April 8 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave shared that she did not appreciate how Simpson, Armstrong, and Kirschenheiter sided with Dubrow.

“I don’t like how it seems everyone is doing things to appease Heather and then if you have anything you’re going to say, everyone is upset,” stated the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host’s assessment.

“Oh you mean you don’t like that everybody’s up Heather’s a**? I don’t like it either,” stated the former “RHOC” star.

Judge went on to say that she does not understand why Dubrow feels so strongly about Bergener’s accusations. She then shared that she believed the “7 Year Stitch” host should have more sympathy toward the mother of two, who had been grieving her late father, Christopher Nance, during season 16, episode 16. She noted that only Shannon Beador provided Bergener comfort while she was mourning.

“I’m not a huge Noella fan by any means, however, you have to have sympathy for someone that just lost their father, she’s going through a divorce, like all these things, like you have to have a sympathy gene in you and none of them, other than Shannon have that – it is like mean girls, versus sad girls to me at this point,” stated Judge.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Feud With Bergener in February 2022

Dubrow spoke about her feud with Bergener during a February 2022 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. She accused the former model of being inauthentic with how she has presented herself on “RHOC.”

“I just don’t like inauthenticity, you know, be who you are, be yourself, don’t lie about people, don’t make up stories, don’t try to create drama for drama’s sake. Not only does it not work out for me, it does not work out for the audience,” asserted the 53-year-old.

During a March 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Bergener did not hold back when talking about Dubrow. When Cohen requested her to “say three nice things about Heather Dubrow,” she refused to do so.

“I actually find her to be a very vile human being. So no, it’s a very difficult thing for me to go out of my way to want to be kind to somebody who I just see as not what I wanted her to be,” explained the mother of two.

