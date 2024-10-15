Tamra Judge Tearfully Shares Recent Diagnosis

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared some personal information with fans, as reported by Us Weekly.

In the October 14 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp, Judge said she found out that she is “on the spectrum.” Us Weekly reported that Judge was likely referencing autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Judge explained that she “just did [her] first therapy session.”

“Let’s just say I found out something pretty big about myself that I didn’t know,” said Judge during the podcast episode, as reported by Us Weekly.

After Mellencamp encouraged her to share her diagnosis, Judge emotionally said, “I am on the spectrum.” Mellencamp replied by saying, “Oh my gosh, Tam.”

Judge tearfully responded, “Don’t make me cry.”

“I have a really hard time processing stuff I have a lot of sensory issues. Sound, light, touch. But [my therapist] says that is not my biggest problem. My biggest problem is working through trauma that I had in my life. I don’t want to say it on [the podcast],” said Judge through tears.

Judge also said she had “black and white” thinking.

“I grew up with family that didn’t have a lot of empathy,” said Judge. “Or love. Or whatever. So I just transpired that on to my adult life. But after talking and going through everything and my emotions, I have a hard time with empathy and feeling other people’s feelings.”

Mellencamp told Judge that she believes Judge’s new diagnosis is beneficial to her.

“It’s huge that you have this information because now, you’re aware and it’s not a bad thing. You can continue using this to elevate yourself in such a positive way,” said Mellencamp to Judge, per Us Weekly.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Drinking on RHOC

While recording the October 14 “Two Ts In a Pod” episode, Judge said her therapist recognized she has “really bad social anxiety.” Judge said her anxiety is why she consumes alcohol during some scenes on RHOC.

“How I make it through the show is drinking. I’ll drink. And then the [expletive] that’s going on within me comes out when I drink because my guard is down,” said Judge during the podcast episode.

She also said her need to call people out comes from an experience with an unnamed individual.

“When someone is wrong, I need to expose them. I need to. It’s like something in inside of me is like, ‘You’re lying, you’re horrible.’ Because I am a brutally honest person. And honestly, it comes from not having control in my previous marriage [to Simon Barney],” said Judge to Mellencamp.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Issues With Shannon Beador

Judge mentioned her drinking in RHOC during a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She referenced that she has vocally criticized her castmate, Shannon Beador, for her decision to continue to drink alcohol following her September 2023 DUI arrest.

Judge said that while she regretted “calling her an alcoholic,” she “was just pushed against the wall.”

“It’s very hard for me since I’ve known her and the struggles with alcohol and getting in an accident, getting a DUI and still drinking. I can’t wrap my brain around that at all. At all,” said Judge to Us Weekly.

She then addressed those who may be critical of her alcohol consumption on RHOC.

“And one might say, ‘Oh, well, you get drunk on the show and you act like an [expletive].’ Yes, I do. I am somebody that definitely can’t handle more than two drinks, and it’s because I don’t drink that much. But when I film, I tend to think I need a little bit of liquid courage. [And] liquid courage turns [me] into a straight [expletive],” said Judge during the interview.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Filming RHOC Season 18

Judge said she believes she did not receive the best edit in RHOC season 18 during a September 2024 appearance on the “Watch What Crappens” podcast. She suggested fans would have viewed her in a better light if everything she filmed for season 18 was shown.

According to Judge, she was supportive of Beador following her DUI arrest. Judge also said she told Beador she needed to refrain from drinking alcohol the day after her DUI arrest.

“I said, ‘Listen. This is a wake-up call. You have a drinking problem,'” said Judge.

According to Judge, she “talked about” her conversation with Beador in front of RHOC season 18 cameras.

“They didn’t show it. They’re not helping me out by any means,” said Judge.