Tamra Judge Talks Reuniting With RHOC Co-Star: ‘It’s Going to be Heated’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge left the show following its fourteenth season, which premiered in 2019. The reality television personality will return to the hit Bravo series for its upcoming seventeenth season.

During a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge spoke about being co-stars with Shannon Beador again. As fans are aware, the 54-year-old had a close relationship with Beador until she exited “RHOC.” She noted that she believes she is “definitely going to have to have a deep, hard conversation with Shannon, which is probably going to be emotional” during the production of “RHOC” season 17.

“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be heated but I’m hoping at the end of the day that we can resolve what happened in the past because we were such great friends for so many years,” said the reality television personality.

Judge also shared that Beador messaged her before her July 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“She texted me yesterday saying good luck on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ so, you know, I miss the friendship. I don’t like the stuff that went on. I need answers, like I need answers to be able to get close to her again,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Gave an Update About Her & Shannon Beador’s Relationship in July 2022

Judge spoke about her and Beador’s relationship during a July 2022 interview with OK! Magazine. She shared that she has been in communication with the mother of three.

“We’ve had some text messages that have gone back and forth. I think that feeling of anger has left me. It’s more of like now I miss her and we were really good friends for a long time. I felt like I was kind of being dismissed because I wasn’t on the show,” said the reality television personality.

She also noted that she believes “Shannon’s great TV.” She shared similar thoughts about Heather Dubrow’s return to “RHOC” in season 16 after her five-year absence.

“I’m glad that Heather’s back. I think she’s just great TV,” said the mother of four.

She stated, however, that she felt the “RHOC” season 16 cast did not have a genuine connection.

“I think that the there’s no connection with the cast. think that there needs to be better friendships and some stronger personalities on that show,” shared Judge.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Shannon Beador in April 2022

While recording an April 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge discussed her falling out with Beador and shared that she believes they could mend their relationship. However, she told her guest host, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, that “being in a friendship with Shannon is kind of one-sided.” She stated that she “needed” Beador after she was fired from “RHOC” and when she discovered that her ex-husband, Simon Barney, “was diagnosed with cancer.”

“I just felt for the first time ever, I really needed my friend and she wasn’t there. It was more of pain and a hurt, it wasn’t like an oh my god, I was so mad that you got the show and I didn’t,” said Judge.

She also noted that she may have “bashed her too much in the press” for Beador to be interested in fixing their friendship.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shows Off Bikini Body at 57 & Fans Can’t Believe it (Photo)