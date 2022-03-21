Fans Rip Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp for Podcast

Fans are not being kind to former Real Housewives stars Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp for their podcast.

The podcast, Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, first aired on September 23, 2019, and has shared nearly 100 episodes since then.

But the fans on Reddit don’t seem to be impressed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slammed Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp as ‘Desperate’ for Their ‘Bad’ Podcast

In a Reddit thread titled “Tamra and Teddi are so desperate,” fans blasted the duo.

“Why is anyone giving their podcast attention? I see straight through them. They will say and do anything to get back on the Housewives. Please don’t bring them back. The desperation is so sad,” the original poster wrote.

“Their podcast is so bad,” a fan wrote. “They constantly scream at each other and cut each other off. It gives my ears anxiety.”

“I didn’t see it but laughed when I heard teddi was the first voted off Big Brother. Not even they wanted to be sequestered with her another day,” another comment reads.

“I will never understand how people can support Teddi,” someone commented.

“I don’t care if they have a great podcast and see success there, I just have zero patience for the thought of it as a ‘vehicle back’ – especially for Teddi, who has arguably caused way more harm than Tamra ever did because Tamra’s toxicity was reserved for her cast mates and Teddi’s business targeted vulnerable people in the community at large,” a fan wrote digging deeper into the times on their shows.

“Who’s Teddi again? Tamra is insufferable,” a fan commented. “I’m not surprised she’s acting desperate. Seeing that she is on the next season of RHUGT made me roll my eyes.”

“i love tamra. but teddi? ..f***,” another fan commented.

“Yeah, you won’t [catch] me listening to it,” someone else wrote.

Some Fans Stepped up to Defend the Podcast Saying ‘It’s Pretty Good’

Not all the comments were negative, some fans stuck up for the podcast.

“I hated Teddi just as much as anybody during her reign of boredom in RHOBH, but I have to say I’m really enjoying the podcast so far,” a fan commented. “Tamra is absolutely SPILLING in terms of production secrets & behind-the-scenes beef, and her insatiable need to talk s*** actually makes her a perfect fit for podcasting about the other franchises. Teddi, while still annoying at times, is much more in her comfort zone as a critic of the show rather than a participant in it. I also appreciate she’s finally come clean & admitted she was kind of a s*** housewife.”

“Have you listened? It’s pretty good,” someone else wrote on the thread. “They (mostly Tamra) gives a lot of BTS juice that not many people could or would give. I was surprised it was good, trust me.

“I like it, too! Feels like talking with girlfriends,” a fan commented.

The podcast’s most recent episode, released March 21, 2022, features “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, Margaret Josephs.

Mellencamp appeared on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” seasons 7 through 10 and as a guest for season 11.

Judge appeared on “Real Housewives of Orange County” seasons 2 through 14.

