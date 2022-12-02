Tamra Judge Reveals She Attempted to Get Bravo Alum on RHOC

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave left the Bravo series as a main cast member after season 10. The All In founder made brief appearances on the show in seasons 11 and 12. Arroyave currently hosts a podcast called “Two Ts In A Pod” with “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. As fans are aware, the Vena CBD founder returned to RHOC for season 17 after a two-year absence.

During a November 28 Instagram Live, alongside Arroyave, Judge revealed she attempted to get her podcast co-host on RHOC.

Tamra Judge Shared She Tried To Get Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave on RHOC

While filming the Instagram Live, Arroyave shared a fan’s comment which read, “Teddi any word on going back on Bravo, OC would be a blast.” Judge interjected that she “wanted Teddi to be on OC.”

“But all I can say, it didn’t happen. I pushed, and pushed, and pushed,” shared the RHOC personality.

Judge also suggested that her RHOC co-stars are unhappy about her podcast.

“I’m sure you’re going to here about our podcast on there. It tends to cause a few problems,” teased the reality television personality.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Revealed She Would Not Be Interested in Appearing in RHOC

While recording a November 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave shared she would not interested in appearing on RHOC. She explained she believed the show’s stars have larger egos than the RHOBH cast.

“People in O.C. – I have never known of like a group of people that have more like bigger egos about s*** that does not matter than O.C. It’s bigger than Beverly Hills,” said the All In founder.

The mother of four shared she would be interested in returning to RHOBH. She explained she did not reveal much about her personal life, specifically her relationship issues with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, while she was on the series.

“When I started the show, I was a shell of a human being because of what was happening with me and Edwin,” said the reality television personality. “And then I went into a group of women, who you guys know, they are very – like if you show a sign of weakness – it’s pathetic and I wish I would have shown my weaknesses, instead of try to measure up to their strengths.”

Arroyave clarified that Bravo has not approached her to come back to RHOBH.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her RHOC Return in July 2022

During a July 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Judge spoke about rejoining the RHOC cast. She shared she was grateful to be off of the show for two years as it gave her time for self-reflection.

“I was on the show for 12 years, once you are on for that long you become a professional ‘Housewife.’ And then once you’re off of it, you’re like oh, ow, oh, I did that?” explained Judge. “You live your life, you go on living a `normal life and then you go back and you’re like hmmm, I was kind of an a*****. So you know, you come back with a different perspective.”

The upcoming seventeenth season of RHOC will likely premiere in 2023.

