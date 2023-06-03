‘Real Housewife’ Says Teresa Giudice ‘Is Like the Queen of Denial’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about the first part of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 reunion special, which premiered on May 30. Judge stated that she believed Giudice “was caught in a lot of lies” during the production of the season 13 reunion while recording the May 31 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, alongside her co-host “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge mentioned that Teresa Giudice stated that her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and her brother, Joe Gorga, “never asked [her] to go out to dinner” after she separated from her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Melissa Gorga replied that she had photographic proof that Giudice had dinner with her, her husband, and her neighbor, Shane. Giudice asserted she did not attend the dinner and that she “would love [Gorga] to show [her]” the pictures. Photographs of the meal were shown to the audience.

When Gorga stated that she, her husband, their neighbor, and Giudice went to a restaurant called Charlie’s in Bay Head, New Jersey, the “Skinny Italian” author said “No.”

“That was another night. You never asked me to go out to dinner … Listen, I think I invited myself, because they would never ask me to go out to dinner,” said Giudice.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge suggested that she believed Giudice was lying when discussing the dinner with the Gorgas and their neighbor.

“Teresa was caught in a lot of lies I believe, there was a conversation about her going to dinner with the Gorgas, and she said it never happened and they said she tried to hook her up with one of her friends, Shane I think his name was, and they showed the picture, and then she said – I mean, she is like the queen of denial. She really is – let’s call her Cleopatra,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Mentioned Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas’ Claims About Bo Dietl

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave asked Judge if she believed Giudice was “denying” what her sister-in-law was saying about the dinner or “just really doesn’t remember.”

“How can you not remember going? And then she changes her story,” replied Judge.

The RHOC star then compared the situation to Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ claims about private investigator Bo Dietl. In RHONJ season 13, episode 15, Ruelas stated that Dietl was “one of [his] best friends [and] brought [him] information about each person in this group.” On the May 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” however, Ruelas stated that he had fabricated the claim about Dietl investigating the RHONJ cast. Dietl also took to Twitter on May 17 to state his firm, Beau Dietl & Associates, was “never hired by Luis Ruelas to conduct investigations on any of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“Just like Louie said over and over again, he hired this Bo [Dietl] … and when then he finds out that it’s going to backfire in his face, he goes on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and he’s like, ‘oh no, I was just lying,’” said Judge.

During the May 18 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Andy Cohen stated that Dietl was mentioned during the RHONJ season 13 reunion. He said that “there’s a lot about Louie that comes out at the reunion and there’s a big conversation about this Bo Dietl private investigator [and] does he have information about everyone.” He also noted that Ruelas said that he made up his initial claim about Dietl on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I’m here to tell you that was not his story at the reunion, it was far different and we really got into it and it’s a major point of contention,” said Cohen.

Teresa Giudice Discussed the Season 13 Reunion on Her Podcast

Giudice discussed the RHONJ season 13 reunion, which was filmed on April 20, on the May 10 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” She stated that she “got some stuff off [her] chest that [she] needed to get off [her] chest” while filming the reunion. The mother of four also stated that she is “so glad it’s over.”

“That’s it and now just a new beginning. And that’s it, I put that in the past and sometimes you have to close out chapters,” said Giudice.

During a May 2023 interview with Extra, alongside Ruelas, Giudice spoke about her ongoing feud with the Gorgas. She stated that while she “wish[es] them well,” she “just need[s] time to heal.” She also said she was hurt that the Gorgas decided to not attend her August 2022 wedding due to events that transpired during season 13, episode 15.

“It was sad what we went through, it was a lot, like here is the happiest time of my life — and listen, I’ve been through a lot, not that anyone needs to feel sorry for me but my brother knows exactly what I’ve been through and his wife, so it’s like I was just so happy, the only thorn in my side were them two,” said Giudice.