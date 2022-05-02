Tamra Judge Says Teresa Giudice Unfollowed Her

Tamra Judge revealed this week that some recent comments she made about Teresa Giudice’s fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, caused “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star to unfollow her on Instagram. The comments in question came on the March 21 episode of Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast “Two T’s in a Pod.”

Judge and Mellencamp had Giudice’s co-star Margaret Josephs on as a guest and Judge compared Ruelas to her former co-star Vicki Gunvalson’s ex Brooks Ayers. As “Real Housewives of Orange County” fans know, Ayers became infamous when it came out that he’d faked a cancer diagnosis while on the show, as People reported.

Josephs told Judge that people have said she’s like her “in the Brooks era.” Judge agreed and added, “I learned my lesson with Vicki when she was dating Brooks. I knew he was not a good guy, I know he wasn’t the guy for her, but I spoke out about it, and it backfired in my face.” She added:

Judge Said Giudice Unfollowed Her Over the Comments But She Was Only Comparing the ‘Affirmations’ From Both Men

On April 28, Judge and Mellencamp brought up the subject on the podcast and Judge revealed, “So Teresa unfollowed me because I said that Louie gives me Brooks vibes — you know, Brooks Ayers from ‘Orange County,’ Vicki’s boy.”

However, Judge clarified, “I said that because the affirmation,” in reference to Ruelas giving Giudice a love scroll on their anniversary. “Nothing more than that, because he was very big on the affirmations, and I said it right after he did that whole scrolling thing. Louie gives me Brook vibes.”

Mellencamp agreed with Judge and said, “there’s just something I don’t trust about him… with Louie there’s just something that doesn’t feel right to me.” They also spoke about the finale and both co-hosts said they felt Giudice was saying anything to “appease” Ruelas and it reminded them of past controlling relationships. “I felt like he could possibly be a little bit controlling,” Judge shared.

Gunvalson & Ayers Dated for 5 Years But Split Shortly Before Ayers Admitted He’d Faked a Cancer Diagnosis

Giudice and Ruelas began dating in July 2020 but went public in the fall of 2020, posting their first photo together. The couple got engaged in October 2021 after over a year of dating, according to Us Weekly.

On the other hand, RHOC’s Gunvalson and Ayers were in a relationship for five years but split in August 2015. Shortly afterward, Ayers admitted that he’d forged medical documents to make it seem like he was a patient at the cancer hospital City of Hope. However, after the hospital issued a statement denying that Ayers had been admitted there, he issued an apology for lying about it, but claimed he had been diagnosed with cancer a few years before, The Daily Beast reported.

