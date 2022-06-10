Tamra Judge Gives an Update on Relationship with Teresa Giudice

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Tamra Judge asserted that Teresa Giudice, of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame, was upset with her while recording a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” Page Six reported that she stated she believed Giudice’ fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas shared similarities with Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-partner Brooks Ayers, who confirmed he had fabricated some of his medical history.

“So Teresa unfollowed me [on social media] because I said that Louie gives me Brooks vibes — you know, Brooks Ayers from ‘Orange County,’ Vicki’s boy,” said Judge.

The “RHOC” alum claimed her belief stemmed from the fact that both Ayers and Ruelas have fondnesses for “affirmations.”

Giudice seemed to comment on Judge’s remarks in a May 2022 episode of “Housewife to Housewife.” She shared that she does not have an interest in being an “RHOC” star and revealed what she thought about Judge.

“I think she just put out something recently –Tamra, which I was like, ‘really?’ Like what I say, people that put out negative things, I just like to ignore them,” said Giudice.

During a June 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge and her co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave revealed that they interacted with Giudice at the 2022 Movie & TV Awards, which aired on June 5, 2022.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Teresa Giudice

While recording the June 8 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that she had initially spoken to Ruelas while at the MTV event.

“I was kind of by myself for a second and Louie came up and he was like ‘Tamra, hi, it’s so nice to meet you.’ So nice,” recalled Judge.

The Vena CBD founder went on to say that Ruelas inquired about her husband, Eddie Judge and their gym, Team Cut Fitness. According to Judge, she then referenced that Giudice was unhappy with her.

“He was talking and I said, ‘um, you do know Teresa’s kind of mad at me right now? And I would love to explain that’s not what I said, you know, I wasn’t saying anything bad about you,’ he’s like ‘it’s all good, it’s all good. Don’t worry about it, it’s all good, it’s all a misunderstanding,’” said Judge.

She then shared that Giudice had a similar reaction.

“Then Teresa leaned over and I’m like ‘hi.’ She was like, ‘Don’t worry about it’s no big deal.’ That was it,” stated Judge.

Arroyave chimed in that she recently was a guest on Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality shared Gorga told her that Giudice would not act negatively toward Judge at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“[Gorga] was like ‘I knew’ — she said that she had talked to you about it as well — ‘I knew in that setting, a million percent Teresa would be cool with it,’” stated Arroyave.

Teresa Giudice Discussed ‘RHONJ’ Season 13

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in May 2022, Giudice discussed the show’s upcoming thirteenth season. She explained that she felt she was “attacked” in previous seasons.

“Can I have a good season for once? I mean, maybe season 13. The number three, my mother put out there, the number three is my lucky number. So hopefully, season 13 will be a good season for me, God willing. And it’s the year I’m getting married too,” said Giudice.

