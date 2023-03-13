Tamra Judge Weighs In on Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal: ‘They’re Sick’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her opinion about “Vanderpump Rules” personality Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. According to TMZ, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner and his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix, broke up after she discovered he had an affair with their castmate Raquel Leviss, who began starring on the series in 2017.

While recording a March 2023 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display With Melissa Gorga,” alongside her “Two Ts In A Pod” co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared she disapproved of Sandoval and Leviss’ behavior. She explained she believes Sandoval should have been honest about his relationship with Leviss.

“They’re sick, like the fact that he didn’t come clean, and said ‘listen.’ [Sandoval] didn’t have enough respect for Ariana to say ‘hey, I fell in love with somebody, I’ve been cheating on you,’ like he let it go for this long. How much longer was he going to let this go on? There’s so many disgusting factors about this, it’s nauseating,” stated the 55-year-old.

Judge shared similar comments about Leviss during a March 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She suggested she does not believe the 28-year-old is intelligent. She clarified, however, that she thinks “the ones that are not smart are the ones that are good reality TV.” The Vena CBD co-owner also shared she feels that Leviss “will never recover from this.”

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Her Thoughts About Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on the matter while filming the March 8 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared she believed that Sandoval and Leviss are equally to blame for the affair.

“It takes two to tango and they’ve been tangoing for sure,” asserted the 62-year-old.

Vanderpump also theorized that Sandoval and Leviss “had a game plan” on how they were going to announce their relationship.

“I think it was to get through the reunion, then to let the bomb kind of drop and if there was another season, then have a few weeks, a few months, for people to get used to it,” explained the mother of two.

The restaurateur shared that she was not sure if the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer and Leviss are in love. She explained she did not know because she “thought he was in love with Ariana” until she found out about his affair.

Lisa Vanderpump Suggested She Did Not Find Tom Sandoval’s Apology Satisfactory

Sandoval addressed the scandal in two Instagram posts. In the first upload, posted on March 4, the reality television personality shared that he understood why his actions upset “Vanderpump Rules” viewers. He also implored fans to refrain from criticizing his family and friends, specifically Tom Schwartz, because of his behavior. In addition, he apologized to his Schwartz & Sandy’s partners and their employees.

Sandoval acknowledged Madix in his second Instagram post, uploaded on March 8.

“I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana,” read a portion of the post.

In the same “Watch What Happens Live” interview, Vanderpump suggested she did not find his Instagram posts satisfactory. She shared that she hopes Sandoval will be more forthcoming about his affair while filming the upcoming season 10 reunion special.

“I want to see true contrition and I hope when the reunion comes, we actually all sit down and we can have a better understanding of how this happened, why this happened, and when this happened,” stated the Bravo personality.