Tamra Judge Reacts to RHOC Alum Who Claimed Shannon Beador Said She ‘Trashed Bravo’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd exited the series following its fifteenth season, which premiered in 2020. The reality television personality spoke about her time on the Bravo show during an August 2022 episode of the “Unpopular with Jacques Peterson” podcast. She stated that she “always felt like [she] had a great relationship” with Bravo producer Andy Cohen until she questioned the ratings of RHOC season 16 on social media. She also claimed that the “Watch What Happens Live” host “made [her] look like [she] was the problem” on the show.

“I said, ‘so how’s your reboot going?’ Just asking a question, right. Am I not allowed to ask a question? He’s the one who said ‘we’re doing a reboot because you’re a problem’ right and I wanted to know — the numbers sucked,” stated Dodd. “And then he gives some b****** answer and saying ‘oh we don’t go by that, we go by delayed numbers,’ okay well, what are the delayed numbers, give me the delayed numbers, what are they? Don’t piddle paddle around your b****** and say — and I think he got mad that I’m questioning him. But why am I not allowed? He can question me but I can’t question him?”

Dodd also claimed that RHOC star Shannon Beador likened her to Tamra Judge, who is coming back to the Bravo series for season 17 after a three-year absence.

“Shannon Beador was talking about this yesterday, Shannon Beador said to me, ‘Tamra trashed Bravo, bad, way worse than you, a million times worse, and she’s on [RHOC],’” stated Dodd.

Judge addressed Dodd’s comment on the August 16 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Kelly Dodd

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge suggested that she was unhappy with Dodd’s remarks. She also shared that her former co-star had reached out to her after her “Unpopular with Jacques Peterson” interview.

“She knew that I got mad about it. So she sent me a DM or a text and she’s like ‘are you mad at me?’ I said ‘I don’t love what you said.’ She went on a podcast and she said – she repeated what another person had told her that is on my cast that ‘there is possibility for Kelly to come back because Tamra trashed Bravo the two years she was off and they asked her back, so don’t be surprised if you get asked back’ and I said ‘where have I ever trash Bravo, please show me, give me like an example.’ Never,” asserted Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder acknowledged that she did speak negatively about some of her former co-stars.

“Did I trash maybe some of the cast members? Yeah. But that’s not trashing Bravo,” asserted Judge.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About Coming Back to Bravo on Her Podcast

Dodd made similar comments about returning to Bravo during an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” co-hosted by her husband, Rick Leventhal. When Leventhal read a comment from a fan who asserted that Dodd “is never being asked back” because of her comments regarding Bravo shows, she suggested she did not believe that was the case.

“Tamra does it. Andy Cohen has a SiriusXM Radio show called ‘Reality Checked with Amy Phillips.’ She bashes a lot of the women there. She bashed me. What makes you think that I would not be able to get asked back? I’m not doing anything nobody else is doing. Tamra is doing the same thing and so is Amy Phillips,” said Dodd.

READ NEXT: Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern From Fans Over ‘Alarming’ Move