‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Calls Jen Shah an ‘Idiot’

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was arrested March 30, and some Real Housewives are breaking their silence on the latest events. Shah was arrested on March 30 and charged with federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged long-running telemarketing scam, per a statement released by the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge recently unleashed on Shah’s legal troubles, calling her a, “special type of idiot.”

“If you are doing illegal stuff, you’re an idiot, and if you’re doing illegal stuff and you go on a reality show, you’re a special type of idiot,” she said on an episode of Realitea with Derek Z on April 6. “Why go on reality TV if you’re doing criminal acts? You’re just asking for it.”

She did somewhat give Shah the benefit of the doubt adding, “[I’d] like to say she’s innocent until proven guilty.” Judge was a longtime star on RHOC, appearing as a Housewife from seasons three (2008) through season 14 (2019).

Judge Isn’t the Only Real Housewife to Speak out About Shah’s Arrest

Shah’s arrest has made its way throughout the Real Housewives universe. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards reacted to a photo posted by Utah news reporter John Franchi after he tweeted a “first look at Jen Shah” following her arrest. In the pic, the mother of two was walking with her head down as several reporters with cameras and microphones tried to talk to her.

As seen in a screenshot shared by the Instagram account @CommentsbyBravo, Richards asked her RHOBH bestie Teddi Mellencamp if she was one of the reporters in the photo.

“Is that you Teddi Mellencamp with the [microphone emoji]?” Richards asked in the comments, to which Mellencamp replied, “I wish it was. Maybe I can report from the trial.”

Richards added, “The way we have been reporting back and forth today I am thinking maybe we should just head over there.” Mellencamp jokingly responded, “I just booked the tickets. Pack your bags we are headed to SLC.”

Another Bravo Star Chimed In on Shah’s Legal Problems

Summer House star Kyle Cooke also spoke up about Shah’s arrest. Cooke commented in a Twitter thread about Shah’s arrest and revealed he always felt there was something wrong with Shah’s businesses.

“So…she does retargeting for DTC e-commerce companies looking to improve CAC and LTV, but her marketing agency doesn’t have a website and she can’t offer up any clients/references,” Cooke tweeted on March 30, hours after her arrest. “I checked out her IG link 2 months ago and it led nowhere lol.”

As for Shah herself, she is currently out on $1 million bond and most likely free to film. She has also been outspoken on social media. She has re-posted various Instagram Stories that share the sentiments of, “Free Jen.” Shah also wrote, “Thank you for being loyal, believing in me, and not believing the hype. This journey has showed me who my true friends are. All my love #ShahSquad.”

