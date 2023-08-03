Tamra Judge Says She Unfollowed Castmate Because ‘She’s Playing a Little Victim’

The drama between “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and her castmate, Jennifer Pedranti, continues. While recording the August 1 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge revealed that she has “unfollowed” Pedranti on social media after the yoga instructor appeared on the July 19 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She asserted, however, that she is “not really mad at” Pedranti.

“I’m not mad at her,” stated Judge.

She explained, however, that she does not appreciate how Pedranti has behaved on social media.

“She’s playing a little victim on her Instagram, so when people talk s*** about me, she instantly goes in there and does, like, this poor victim kind of answer,” said Judge. “And it was just, like, you know what girl, you do whatever you have to do. I know that my approach to you or my delivery to you wasn’t the best and we’ll talk about that at the reunion. But, like, engaging with people and playing, like, ‘Poor me,’ I didn’t want to see it.”

Judge also revealed she did block Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, on social media.

“He went on [‘Watch What Happens Live’] and said I was a liar. And I’m absolutely not lying about anything I’m saying,” said the 55-year-old.

Jennifer Pedranti Discussed the Rumors About Her Relationship

Judge and Pedranti have had ongoing issues during RHOC season 17, which premiered on June 7. For instance, Judge has alleged that Boyajian was not faithful to Pedranti. The yoga instructor and her boyfriend have stated that Judge’s claim was untrue.

During a July 2023 Us Weekly interview, Pedranti shared how the claims about Boyajian on RHOC have impacted their relationship. She said she is “so grateful Ryan manages it the way that he does.”

“I can just head spin about it, like, ‘This doesn’t make sense. I don’t know this, I don’t know.’ But he keeps me a little bit more grounded with it. And he sees it for what it is. And we — thank God, are just in a great space,” said Pedranti.

Jennifer Pedranti Discussed Tamra Judge’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Comment

In a July 27 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Judge said, “Jenn was going through the casting process [for RHOC season 17] when she actually found out that Ryan was cheating on her and she chose to stay with him because she’s afraid she wouldn’t get cast on the show.”

In her July 2023 Us Weekly interview, Pedranti addressed Judge stating that she kept dating Boyajian to ensure she became an RHOC season 17 cast member. She stated that Judge was not being truthful about the situation.

“Like, you think I’m going to stay in a cheating relationship because I’m worried I’m not going to get cast? I mean, that doesn’t even — that’s, like, the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. I’m not trying to be rude, but, no,” said Pedranti.

Pedranti shared similar comments about Judge’s “Watch What Happens Live” remark during a July 2023 interview on Hollywood Life’s “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease” podcast.

“I was not in a cheating relationship and just hoping to God to get casted,” stated the mother of five.

In addition, the RHOC star shared she feels hurt she is no longer close to Judge. Pedranti shared that she is unsure if Judge ever genuinely was her friend.

“I’m like, ‘Was any of our friendship ever real for her? Did I ever matter? Is everything a moving piece for Tamra? Has she been in this world to long?’” stated the reality television star.