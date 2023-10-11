Tamra Judge Gives Update After Being Hospitalized

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge gave an update following her recent hospitalization. In an October 11 Instagram Story, Judge thanked her fans for showing their support and concern on social media. She explained that she “got extremely sick in Scotland,” presumably while filming the second season of the Peacock series, “Traitors,” “about four weeks ago.” She stated that despite her illness, she “powered through it,” until she “continued to have some very serious stomach cramping.” The Vena CBD co-founder explained that she decided to go “he hospital Sunday night,” where she underwent a CT scan, which determined she “had an obstructed bowel or intestines.”

While filming the Instagram Story, she noted that the issue was due to her previous “abdominal surgeries for [her] intestinal problems.” She also shared that she will not have to undergo surgery.

“There’s scar tissue, so luckily they were able to put a tube down my nose and suck everything out after 24 hours and they didn’t have to surgery, hoping it doesn’t happen again,” said the 56-year-old.

Reality Blurb reported that Judge revealed she had an “intestinal obstruction” and was in the hospital on the social media platform, X, on October 9. A social media user took to the comments section to speculate that Judge’s issue was due to Ozempic use, writing, “This is Ozempic, right?” Judge shared a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Stories. In the caption of the post, the mother of four stated, “These comments are disgusting!”

“I’ve suffered from intestinal problems for years. I’ve had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button. That was due to emergency life saving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled.My grandmother died of intestinal problems. I’ve never been on Ozempic and personally wouldn’t use it for weight loss!” continued Judge.

Tamra Judge Had Surgery in December 2022

In a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge noted that she had to undergo abdominal surgery in late December 2022 because she “had an incarcerated hernia 10 years ago.”

“My intestines were dying, they cut me down the middle of my stomach through my belly button. That’s why I don’t like my stomach because I don’t really have a belly button,” explained Judge.

Following the December 2022 surgery, Judge took to X to share how she was feeling after the ordeal. She stated that she was it “a little bit more than she bargained for.” She explained that her doctor “found another hernia in [her] upper stomach.”

“My entire abdomen was covered in scar tissue, so he had to dissect all of that, so I’m just in a little bit of pain,” explained Judge.

Emily Simpson Revealed She Has Used Ozempic

Judge’s RHOC co-star Emily Simpson has opened up about using Ozempic for weight loss. In an October 2023 interview on her castmate, Gina Kirschenister’s podcast, “Orange Country,” Simpson discussed her weight loss. She said she never “tried to hide [herself]” before losing weight. She explained that she did not want to miss out on experiences with her family because she felt self-conscious. The reality television star also noted that her children, Luke, 8, Kellen, 8, and Annabelle, 10, did not realize she had lost 40 pounds. According to Simpson, Annabelle told her she “didn’t even notice” because the 10-year-old “think[s] [her mother] is beautiful no matter what.”

“My boys were in the backseat and they said the same thing, they were like, ‘Mom, you lost weight? We didn’t even noticed you lost weight. You’re just mom, you’re just pretty.’ That’s how kids think. They don’t think in terms of pounds or dress sizes. They think in terms of ‘Is my mom present?’” said Simpson.