Tamra Judge Comments on Vicki Gunvalson’s Breakup

They’re still the OG’s from the OC.

In a September 30, 2021, Instagram post, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge showed support for her friend Vicki Gunvalson. Recently, Gunvalson announced that she had split from her fiancé, Steve Lodge after two years of engagement.

“You got this @vickigunvalson,” Judge wrote in the caption, accompanied by a photo of her alongside Gunvalson. “Life is like a camera, focus on what’s important, capture the good times, develop from the negatives and when things don’t work out …..TAKE ANOTHER SHOT! It won’t be long before I get the call ‘where ya gotta go to whoop it up around here’ love you sis.”

Over the past few weeks, rumors began to circulate that Gunvalson had split from Lodge after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Gunvalson announced the news via Instagram, writing at the time, “Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on. There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”

Gunvalson Previously Said That She Knew Lodge Was ‘the One’ After Their Second Date Together

Gunvalson sure seemed to think that Lodge was “the one,” as the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Us Weekly in April 219 that she wanted to marry him after their second date.

“Well, I knew the minute, the second date that I’d want to marry him,” Gunvalson told the outlet at the time. “He’s such a quality man. I did not want him to get away. It was date two. It’s so romantic.”

Gunvalson continued, explaining that she was surprised by her engagement. “I always look at rings and I told him I just want a simple, round [diamond],” Gunvalson said. “Big would be good but if you can’t do big then … big would be better. I was teasing him. But he did it on his time, his way and it was just awesome.”

The Couple Had Sparked Rumors of a Split Last Year

This isn’t the first time that fans had speculated about the couple’s relationship status. In October 2020, some thought that the two had broken up because they didn’t follow each other on social media. However, Gunvalson denied those rumors at the time, explaining that they live a “private” life.

“I have no fricking idea where this came from,” Gunvalson told Us Weekly in October 2020. “Someone bored trying to stir up crap.”

Gunvalson continued, “[We] live together and live a very private romantic life. We don’t follow each other on social media and haven’t for a long time, and we don’t post photos of each other – what’s the point?”

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production, and is expected to air sometime next year on Bravo.

