Tamra Judge Reveals Why She Got Into A Fight With Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge attended the 2022 BravoCon, alongside her castmates. Her former co-star Vicki Gunvalson also made an appearance.

During an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared that she “got into a fight with” Gunvalson during BravoCon. She explained that her former castmate reprimanded her for arguing with her RHOC co-stars while filming the show’s upcoming seventeenth season.

“She told me that she doesn’t want to see any arguing, no arguing on the show this year. And I said ‘well I’ve been arguing with everybody.’ And she goes ‘that is stupid, why would you go on that show and argue? Fans don’t want to see arguing, they want to see getting along.’ I go ‘no they don’t!’” shared Judge.

In the same “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, RHOC stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter noted that Gunvalson filmed a few scenes for season 17. Kirschenheiter shared that she enjoyed the former RHOC personality’s presence.

“She’s funny, she makes me laugh,” said the New York native.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Her Relationship With Vicki Gunvalson

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Beador shared her thoughts about reuniting with Gunvalson. She noted that the pair had a falling out, but asserted that “there will always be a soft spot in [her] heart for Vicki.”

“We’ve had our differences, we haven’t really had that conversation yet but you know, I’m willing to overlook that and we went out to dinner two nights ago and I’ve been spending time with her here in New York and we’re having fun,” stated the mother of three.

Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter Shared Their Thoughts About Tamra Judge’s Return

As fans are aware, Judge rejoined the RHOC cast after a two-year hiatus. While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Simpson and Kirschenheiter commented on the fact that Judge asserted that her return “saved” the Bravo series during an October 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” filmed at BravoCon. Kirschenheiter stated that she would “make a very strong argument” that she and Simpson have kept the show afloat over the past five years. The New York native clarified that she is “happy [Judge] is back.”

Simpson chimed in that she “appreciate[s] her confidence” by making the statement she is the show’s savior. The lawyer also noted that she understood why Bravo executives decided to rehire Judge for the show’s seventeenth season.

“I do think that she adds to it and I think it’s good that they asked her to come back. I mean let’s think about it, they brought on like five new people over the past five years and none of them have lasted so I totally understand why they were like let’s go into the bin there,” said the mother of three.

She then shared that Judge “has a different dynamic with every single one of us already.”

“It’s like right from the jump, you can get right into it,” stated Simpson.

READ NEXT: Former RHOBH Star Defends Kathy Hilton