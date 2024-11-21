Tamra Judge Says She’ll Never Make Amends With RHOC Star

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge says she will never make up with her co-star Vicki Gunvalson.

While speaking to Access Hollywood on November 19, Judge was asked whether “there [was] any chance [she] would make amends with Vicki.”

“No,” replied Judge while shaking her head. “That [expletive] is dead to me.”

Gunvalson and Judge have been at odds after filming RHOC season 18. Their issues intensified after Gunvalson criticized Judge’s relationship with her estranged daughter, Sidney Barney, in a September 2024 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.”

Vicki Gunvalson Said She Would Not Bring Back Tamra Judge on RHOC if She Was a Producer

During a November 2024 episode of Bravo personality Jeff Lewis‘ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Gunvalson, who has not been a main RHOC cast member since 2019, said that she would make changes to the Bravo series if she had the opportunity. Gunvalson told Lewis that she “would definitely get rid of Tamra.” She explained that she did not appreciate how Judge has treated her RHOC co-stars.

“I just think enough is enough. And she knows I’ve felt that way. It’s not because I’m not on [RHOC] and she is. I just think enough is enough. And everybody I talk to says, ‘It’s too much with her. She’s always in people’s stuff. But she doesn’t want anybody in her stuff,’” said Gunvalson during the podcast episode.

Gunvalson also said if she did return to RHOC for future seasons, she would have some difficulty filming with Judge.

“It would be very difficult to film with her,” said Gunvalson.

In addition, Gunvalson said she would “absolutely get rid of Alexis [Bellino],” who is engaged to RHOC star Shannon Beador‘s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

“I think she’s toxic. I think she’s a nightmare, I think she’s just bizarre,” said Gunvalson to Lewis.

Tamra Judge Gave an Update About Her Dynamic With Shannon Beador

While speaking to Access Hollywood on November 19, Judge suggested that she and Beador are in a better place following the RHOC season 18 reunion. As fans are aware, Judge was vocal in her criticism of Beador’s decision to drink alcohol following her September 2023 DUI arrest throughout the show’s 18th season.

“I don’t want to give anything away. The reunion was actually really good. It’s about conflict and resolution. And there was definitely a lot of resolution that happened [at the season 18 reunion],” said Judge during the Access Hollywood interview.

Shannon Beador Shared Her Thoughts About Mending Her Friendship With Tamra Judge in an October 2024 Interview

During an October 2024 interview on “Bachelor” personality Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Beador said she does not want to fix her friendship with Judge after season 18. She said she has had difficulty hearing “Tamra’s comments” about her while watching the show’s 18th season.

“They’re so harsh. And she’s just so angry,” said Beador during the October 2024 interview. “And I’m over the friendship.”

Beador also said that she came to the decision that she was not interested in being friends with Judge after she analyzed their dynamic over the last 10 years. According to Beador, Judge has often criticized her behavior.

“There’s been so many ups and downs. And there’s always something that I’m doing wrong in her eyes,” said Beador to Viall.

Beador also said that while Judge has apologized for their falling out, she is “not going to go on that roller coaster anymore.”