Tamra Judge Thinks ‘There’s a Big Chance’ of RHOC Star’s Return

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge spoke about her castmate, Vicki Gunvalson’s return to the Bravo franchise on the April 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. As fans are aware, Judge and Gunvalson left the series following season 14. Judge came back to the show as a full-time cast member for its upcoming seventeenth season, which does not yet have a premiere date. Gunvalson has also filmed a few cameos for RHOC season 17.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared a question from a commenter, which read, “How much of Vicki will be seen on this season? Is there a chance she can come back full-time next season?” The Vena CBD co-founder replied that fans “obviously know that Vicki did film with us” for season 17. She then shared she believed that there is a decent likelihood of the Coto Insurance and Financial Services founder coming back in future RHOC seasons.

“A chance of her coming back full-time? I do think there’s a big chance of her coming back. I don’t know at what capacity, I don’t know if she wants to. I don’t know. So you are going to have to wait and see,” stated Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Filming for ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

While speaking to Us Weekly in December 2022, Gunvalson shared that she enjoyed having the chance to film with Judge and their castmate Shannon Beador again. She asserted that she “love[s] [her] girls.”

“I love my Tamra and Shannon, and we’re good together,” said the 61-year-old.

The mother of two also suggested she would be interested in rejoining the RHOC cast. She explained that it is “Bravo’s decision” to bring her back full-time and shared that her “filming days hopefully aren’t over.”

Gunvalson shared her thoughts about Judge’s full-time return to RHOC during an October 2022 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview. She confided that while she is “happy for Tamra,” she was “a little jealous” about the situation.

“I’d lie if I wasn’t. But I’m really happy for her. She’s really, really happy. And I think she’s going to do great this season,” said Gunvalson.

The reality television personality also revealed that she “miss[es] filming.” She clarified that she does not “miss the drama.”

“I am so over all that. I mean I will exit out of it. I will walk out. I am just not there in my place in my life anymore. I think it took off years of my life, I really feel like all that heartache and hurt just took off years of my life. I don’t want to go through that anymore,” said Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Her Friendship With Tamra Judge

Judge and Gunvalson spoke about their friendship in a joint interview at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14, 2022. Gunvalson shared that she felt instantly connected to Judge when she joined the series during its third season.

“We did tequila shots together and traveled the world. And it was easy,” said Gunvalson.

The 61-year-old also revealed how she has been able to navigate her friendship with Judge while they starred together on RHOC. She shared that she makes an effort to not “bring [her] friend down” during the production of the Bravo series.

“It’s just TV, we want to entertain our friends and our fans but we don’t want to hurt each other and that’s my biggest thing. I don’t want to ever hurt my friend and that’s the most important thing because the TV show will end one day. We’ve got to maintain our friendship,” said Gunvalson.