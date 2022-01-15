Tamra Judge Dishes on Vicki Gunvalson’s Run-In With Ex Steve Lodge

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson confirmed that she and her ex-fiance, Steve Lodge, had broken up in September 2021. As of December 2021, Lodge has a new fiancee named Janis Carlson, as reported by People magazine. The publication noted that Gunvalson’s friend and former “RHOC” co-star Tamra Judge discussed the former police officer during a January 2022 appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live,” alongside Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Judge revealed that she had a conversation with Lodge and had congratulated him on his engagement. She then stated his former fiancee also had an interaction with him and Carlson.

“She ran into him with the girlfriend and she chased him out of the restaurant. She told me too, ‘I chased him out of the restaurant and he got into his car and took off.’ I said, ‘Vicki, oh my god, did someone take video of it?’ She said, ‘I don’t think so,’” recalled Judge.

People magazine reported that Lodge previously gave his account of the interaction with Gunvalson. According to his November 2021 statement, he and his fiance “walked into Brio [Restaurant] to have dinner,” where “Vicki and a group (she was apparently on a date) were seated at the bar.” Lodge claimed he and Carlson “made an immediate U-turn and left” upon seeing Gunvalson. He then asserted that after they exited the establishment, his former partner “chased [them] all the way to [their] car,” while “screeching.”

“Janis and I left, never saying a word in response to her or even acknowledging her,” read a portion of the statement.

According to People magazine, the former “RHOC” star commented on Lodge’s claims. While speaking to the publication, she stated that she told her ex-fiance they “have some unfinished business to discuss.”

“There was no yelling, no screeching and no volatility. He made the decision to walk out of the restaurant and he was never chased,” asserted Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Steve Lodge on Tamra Judge’s Podcast

In January 2021, Gunvalson appeared on Judge and Arroyave’s podcast, “Two T’s In A Pod.” During the interview, she spoke about her relationship with Lodge. She shared that she “will never be over him.”

“To me, when you fall in love with somebody as deep as I did, you don’t just move out of somebody’s house and into the next one,” asserted the mother-of-two.

While speaking to Judge and Arroyave, Gunvalson also revealed that she went on two dates with someone who was unaware that she was a Bravo star. She stated that after a successful first date, they met up again. However, her date noticed that people were taking her picture, and was surprised to learn that she was a former “RHOC” cast member. The television personality shared that he then wanted to kiss her while they were dating each other.

“I said I don’t do that. Even if we’re married, I don’t do that,” recalled Gunvalson.

She went on to say he told her he was unhappy she was not showing him affection in public. According to the 59-year-old, he later sent her a text message, explaining that he was not interested in dating someone who is famous.

Gina Kirschenheiter Discussed Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge in December 2021

Gunvalson and Judge have not appeared on “RHOC” since its fourteenth season. During a December 2021 Us Weekly interview, their co-star Gina Kirschenheiter shared whether she believed they should return to the hit Bravo series. She stated that she “does not make those decisions,” but is not opposed to the idea.

“If people think there’s a place from them and they put a them at a table with me, then I’m like let’s see what happens. I don’t know, maybe, let’s see if this is interesting,” stated the 37-year-old.

New episodes of “RHOC” premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.

