Tamra Judge Says RHOC Personality ‘Won’t Be Back’ After Season 18

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is sharing her thoughts about her castmate Vicki Gunvalson filming the show’s 18th season.

During a joint August 2024 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga‘s podcast, “On Display With Melissa Gorga,” Judge’s “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, spoke about appearing on the August 29 episode of RHOC. According to Mellencamp, Gunvalson was not the easiest to film with for RHOC season 18, episode 8.

“She came in and the second that we got there, she was complaining about the time. ‘How much time until we’re done? I don’t want the drama.’ Then don’t be here,” said Mellencamp.

Judge replied that she does not believe Gunvalson will appear on future seasons of RHOC.

“She won’t be back. I can tell you right now,” said Judge on the podcast episode.

According to Judge, Gunvalson made negative comments about RHOC on social media before the show’s 18th season began airing. In addition, she noted that Gunvalson has not been a full-time cast member since 2020. She also stated that Gunvalson did not have a “friend of” role in RHOC season 18.

In addition, Judge said she believes Gunvalson has made negative comments about her because she wants to secure a position in future seasons of the series.

“I think that’s why she’s coming after me and why she’s saying all these horrible things. Because she thinks that’s going to get her back on the show,” said Judge.

Heavy reached out to Gunvalson’s rep about Judge’s comments but received no reply.

Tamra Judge Said She Will Not Speak to Vicki Gunvalson Again

While recording the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast episode, Judge said she does not intend to speak to Gunvalson again.

“I will never speak to that desperate woman ever again in my life,” said Judge to Gorga.

According to Judge, she and Gunvalson had an enjoyable time filming RHOC season 18 together.

“All of the sudden she’s going off on me on social media. Doing interviews. I’m like, ‘What the hell did I do to you?'” said Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Filming RHOC Season 18

In an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “‘My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Gunvalson spoke about her decision to film the 18th season of RHOC. She said she filmed about “10 times” for season 18. She explained that she agreed to film guest appearances for the show because she “would rather be on a little bit than not at all.”

“I do have a voice. And I do have opinions. Unfortunately, they get muffled because of the chaos that’s happening,” said Gunvalson on her podcast episode.

She also said she decided to appear on RHOC season 18 because Shannon Beador “really needed [her] this year” following her September 2023 DUI arrest. Gunvalson clarified that she agreed to be on the new season because she was being paid for her appearances.

Gunvalson also said she was upset with Judge. She stated that while Judge “didn’t do anything to [her],” she does not appreciate her overall behavior.

“It is who she is as a person,” said Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Her Relationship With Tamra Judge in a July 2024 Interview

Gunvalson discussed her relationship with Judge in a July 2024 interview on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s podcast, “Turning The Tables.” She said she did not like how Judge has treated some of her RHOC castmates like Beador and Heather Dubrow.

“I don’t like mean girls. I don’t want to be around it, I hate it. And Tamra is, like, a mean girl. She’s a mean girl,” said Gunvalson to Giudice.

She also shared how she feels about Judge after filming the 18th season of RHOC.

“I’ve forgiven her and I’ve moved on. And if I see her, I’ll say, ‘Hi,’ and I’ll keep walking. I don’t want people in my life like that because she will turn on you. You can be fine and she will turn,” said Gunvalson in the July 2024 interview.

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.