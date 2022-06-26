RHOC Alum Criticizes Sutton Stracke: ‘She Was Hard To Watch’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff have had their fair share of issues throughout season 12. For instance, during season 12, episode 6, Stracke noted she was unhappy that Minkoff asserted she made a “dark” comment. The 50-year-old also made the claim that fourteen of her co-star’s friends stopped having a relationship with her. Stracke later asserted that the mother of two had “repeatedly” brought her character into question and demanded that she “stop” the behavior. Minkoff agreed to do so to continue her relationship with Stracke.

Diana Jenkins then confirmed Stracke said, “as much as I hate [Minkoff], I like her.” Stracke claimed that she said she “hate[d] what [Minkoff] did to [her].” When the 48-year-old disagreed, the Georgia native got visibly upset, causing Jenkins to leave the table.

Former Bravo stars Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave spoke about the scene on a June 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” While recording the episode, Judge stated “Sutton was a little wackadoodle this episode.” Arroyave chimed in that she believed Stracke “talk[ed] to Crystal like she’s a little girl” and shared that she “couldn’t believe the way that Sutton was actually talking.” Judge agreed with her podcast co-host.

“That was a very uncomfortable — like she was very soft and hunching over and her body language was very odd and she was talking in such a soft voice and I thought what is going on here?” said Judge.

The former “RHOC” personality also asserted that “she was hard to watch” during season 12, episode 6.

“I’m watching it and I’m like what is she doing? Why is she getting so upset?” asked Judge.

Arroyave then theorized why Stracke was frustrated by Minkoff. As fans are aware, the “RHOBH” stars were at odds in season 11 because Minkoff stated that the 50-year-old “violated” her space after she entered her hotel room when she was naked.

“My guess is that Crystal and Sutton squashed all of this, prior to this season, just guessing … and they are both losing their s*** because they thought they had this handled at the Dodger game eight months prior, you see what I’m saying. They’re not bringing it up, so they are both now caught in a rock and a hard place because this is a conversation that neither of them wanted to be on camera,” said Arroyave.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Her Friendship With Sutton Stracke

While speaking to In The Know in May 2022, Minkoff acknowledged her issues with Stracke. She noted that she and the Georgia native had resolved their conflict from season 11 before filming season 12.

“We tried to stick a pin in it last year, like half way through, but it still felt lingering for me and I’m sure it was for her because you can’t just after weeks of arguing resolve it. But we both made that commitment to chill like we did and we were able to even off camera get to know each other better,” said the reality television personality.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Her Co-Stars’ Reactions to Her

While speaking to ETalk in June 2022, Minkoff discussed her castmates’ reactions to her using terms like “dark” and “violated” when talking about her experiences with Stracke. She suggested that she believes her co-stars often dismiss her feelings.

“It’s called gaslighting and when people are unwilling — when they are so staunch on being unwilling to listen that they will find other ways to be engaged with the conversation by thinking they’re listening but they are not and that’s just what happens. I find like the group is very good at that. They’ll hold onto the word and that’s what I get upset about. You guys focus like you dangle on this, you focus on this, when this is really the issue, but they don’t want to go too deep or they don’t know how to go deep,” stated the mother of two.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesday on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother