Real Housewives Star Is Closing Up Shop

It’s the end of a chapter for one “Real Housewives” star who announced this week that she would be closing her store after five years. Tanya Bardsley of “The Real Housewives of Cheshire” in the U.K. revealed that her Wilmslow boutique, which opened in 2017, would be closing in March 2022.

“We have some big news for you!” the Tanya Bardo Boutique’s Instagram stated. “As our lease on our lovely boutique is coming to an end, we’ll be closing our Wilmslow location on Thursday 24th March 2022.” The message indicated what Bardsley’s plans are for her business moving forward:

We’ve made some incredible memories in our little shop and now we’re so excited to be moving in a direction that allows us to be able to visit more of you, with some incredible events and beautiful store pop ups planned around the country!

The first pop-up event will take place in Manchester on April 7, according to the announcement, and fans of the Tanya Bardo line can shop online for their favorite products.

Tanya Bardo Boutique Was a Boutique Selling Candles, Jewelry & Inspirational Messages in Line With the Concept of Making Dreams Into a Reality

Bardsley launched the Tanya Bardo brand in 2013, according to her website, starting with a life-coaching book titled “Just a Girl Who Got It All – How You Can Have Your All Too.” The RHOCheshire star then spun the idea of positive thinking into her Dreams to Reality jewelry range before expanding to other products like candles and fragrances. The website states:

The Tanya Bardo brand is all about turning your dreams into your reality, encouraging self belief, confidence and the determination to take action and make things happen. We are all about empowerment, strength and motivation with a little bit of feistiness thrown in for good measure.

Bardsley’s items all come with instructions for people to help turn their dreams into a reality. There is also a wellness hub focusing on pop-up events and workshops on mental health and wellbeing.

Bardsley Was an Original Cast Member on RHOCheshire & Is Married to Footballer Phil Bardsley

Bardsley is married to football star Phil Bardsley from Premier League side Burnley. The couple shares four kids, daughter Gabriella and three sons, Rocco, Renz and Ralphi. Bardsley, 40, was one of the original cast members of “The Real Housewives of Cheshire” when it premiered in January 2015.

In December 2021, the entrepreneur announced that she was leaving the reality show after six years in front of the camera and 14 seasons. “It was one of the hardest decisions of my life leaving my beloved [‘Real Housewives of Cheshire’],” the longest-running cast member from the show said on Instagram. “I’ve done 14 series and loved nearly every minute of it.”

She thanked all the fans for their support and said no one ever made her “feel weird for my mental health problems .” She thanked her co-stars and the crew and said, “my house will feel empty without your lovely buzz and the fabulous housewives who I can’t wait to continue to watch as a number one fan.”

