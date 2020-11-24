Real Housewives Star Caught In Cheating Scandal Ditches Production

During this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we may see one less peach-holder than usual.

According to TMZ, Real Housewives of Atlanta “friend of” Tanya Sam has quit filming for the rest of the season, due to the explosive stripper scandal that happened last month. Sam was less than thrilled about the scandal being featured on the show, as well as her fiancé’s alleged cheating scandal. The source told TMZ said that although Sam has not officially quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she will only be shown during the first half of the upcoming season, and may end up being a no-show at the reunion.

Tanya Sam has been a “friend of” on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since Season 11.

A Big Scandal Rocked ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Cast Recently

It may not be surprising to some that Sam is done with filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as a scandal rocked the show last month. According to Page Six, during star Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, some wild moments happened when some women started hooking up with each other, and two other cast members allegedly had sex with a male stripper. The women were all staying at a house in Charleston, South Carolina, and production was there to get it all on camera since the ladies are currently filming for Season 13. “There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl,” a source told Page Six. “They were so drunk.”

The source continued, revealing that when many had gone to bed and the cameras were down, two cast members went into a room with a male stripper. “[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” the source told Page Six, adding that another person on the trip also heard what was happening. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.” The source also revealed that the next day, some of the cast members tried to confront the women that had allegedly hooked up with the male stripper.

Tanya Sam Was Rumored to Be One of the Women That Hooked up With the Stripper

After the story broke about the wild night that went down during Bailey’s bachelorette party, blogger lovebscott alleged that the hookup was between Sam, Porsha Williams, and a stripper. “The girls thought they were being sneaky when they got their peaches cobbled by hiding from the cameras — but they underestimated the power of the microphones,” Scott wrote on his blog. “Production has usable footage, but it’s unclear if it will be featured in the show. We also hear that some of the ladies involved are suggesting possible legal action to stop the footage from airing.”

However, Sam quickly took to her Instagram to debunk the rumors. “I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity any further,” Sam wrote in a message on her Instagram page. “The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE.”

READ NEXT: New RHONY Star Reveals Dorinda Medley Contacted Her After Hiring