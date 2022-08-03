‘Real Housewives’ Fans React to Taylor Armstrong Getting an Orange

Taylor Armstrong is joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for the show’s 17th season. The reality star, who previously starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” will be the first Housewife to ever crossover and join a different franchise.

“We’ve had ENOUGH of not having Taylor Armstrong on our screens… she is officially joining the cast of #RHOC for Season 17 as a friend-of! Drop [an orange] to welcome her to the OC,” read an Instagram caption shared by Bravo and by Armstrong.

The news was first reported by Dave Quinn for People magazine. The move comes about a decade after Armstrong left RHOBH and just months after she filmed “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Are Excited That Armstrong Will Be Joining RHOC

Shortly after the news was first reported, several “Real Housewives” fans took to Reddit to react — most of them thrilled that Armstrong is not only returning, but joining the Orange County franchise.

“I always liked her – she’s a nice delusional lady who is not totally emotionally stable. I always believed that she joined the show hoping that her husband would see that he was awful without her having to tell him so, and that public exposure might make him dial it back. As always, it didn’t work out as she’d hoped, but I’m looking forward to see her living her life while married to a man who actually likes her,” one person commented on a thread about the news.

“This is f****** awesome! I can’t wait to see Heather try to get along with everyone. This is exactly what OC needed!!! Now let’s get rid of Gina & Emily, byeeeee,” someone else wrote.

“I’m happy for her!!! I loved her and thought she looked so healthy and happy in RHUGT. Can’t wait to see her,” a third Redditor added.

“I’m here for this, Taylor doesn’t get the cred she deserves as a HW, BH2 was their best season and it was all her. There’s going to be so much arm action between her & Shannon it’s going to look like a vogue battle,” a fourth comment read.

There are, of course, some people who disagree with the decision to bring Armstrong back and they shared their opinions on the thread as well.

“I think she’s vile. And an even worse crime as a housewife: not entertaining in the slightest. I don’t think her poor acting on UGT should have been rewarded like this,” one person weighed in.

“Ugh she’s so boring! Idc if I get downvoted: I’d much rather have Meghan or Vicki or Kelly Dodd back than Taylor Armstrong,” said another.

Armstrong Left RHOBH After Her Ex-Husband’s Death

Armstrong was on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for a couple of seasons — and her storyline was a big deal from the start. In season 1, for example, it was revealed that Armstrong’s then-husband Russell Armstrong was physically abusive.

A year later, Taylor filed for divorce and Russell died by suicide shortly after that. Taylor decided not to return to the franchise for a fourth season. Taylor told Bravo that she was leaving in an effort to “let go of what had happened and try to find (herself) again.”

In June 2022, Taylor opened up about how far she’s come over the past several years.

“A friend of mine a long time ago said, you’re going to have to put on your big girl pants and get through this because you’re the only one that can do it for you and Kennedy. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to make it through everything that I had been through. Having done that, I now know that I had strength inside of me that I never realized I had and in other difficult times in my life now I can draw on that strength and know that I’m going to get through it,” she told Today.

