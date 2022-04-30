Taylor Armstrong Names the RHUGT Co-Star She Didn’t Want to Film With

The second season of “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” will feature OG stars from multiple cities of the Bravo reality show, but it could be two Beverly Hills girls who have the most unfinished business.

RHUGT season 2 will feature Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson, Taylor Armstrong, and Brandi Glanville. On the “Daily Dish” podcast, Bravo host Andy Cohen called it his “dream cast crossover,” but it could have been a nightmare for Armstrong, who dreaded filming with one of the women.

In an interview on the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast, Armstrong recalled the phone conversation she had with Cohen when he invited her to join RHUGT more than a decade after she was first a star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Armstrong left the Bravo reality show after three seasons in 2013.

“When he called me about [RHUGT], he was like ‘it’s just gonna be fun, it’s not gonna be stressful, you’re gonna be with all these great girls, and ok one more question, are you willing to film with Brandi?’” Armstrong said of the Bravo host. “And I was like, Andy Cohen you are a bad boy.”

“The only thing going in I was worried about was the two of us being back together again, especially in confined quarters for quite a bit of time,” Armstrong said of Glanville. “So see how it unfolds, but that was the only trepidation I had going into the show.”

Armstrong & Glanville’s Beef Goes Back More Than a Decade

It’s no surprise that Armstrong was worried about spending time with Glanville. Back in their RHOBH days, the two women had an alcohol-fueled blowup over the timing of their tell-all books, according to Us Weekly. The two also got into it at the RHOBH season 2 reunion and on social media.

According to Today, Glanville slammed Armstrong for her plans to write a book “a hot minute” after her husband Russell Armstrong died by suicide. Armstrong later told Cohen that Glanville went “there” to cause drama in an attempt to land herself a full-time role on RHOBH.

“Brandi’s dying to be a permanent cast member on our show, so she thinks by saying explosive things, she’s going to get the job,” Armstrong said on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2012.

The following year, Armstrong told TMZ that Glanville “can’t keep her f***ing trashy mouth shut.”

Glanville May Not be Besties With Armstrong, But She Had the Least Fun Filming RHUGT With 2 Other Ladies

Fans will have to see how Armstrong and Glanville’s strained relationship plays out on RHUGT, but things may not have been too terrible. During a recent appearance on the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast, Glanville revealed that she actually had the least fun on RHUGT with Gunvalson and Medley.

“I’m a happy drunk,” Glanville explained, per Reality Blurb. “The opposite of me would be Dorinda’s drunken style… not happy. I’m pretty sure she doesn’t remember because she’s acting like everything’s great and it was such a great fun time. I’m like, ‘Huh.’ Yeah, if anyone is a ‘not happy’ drunk, that would be Dorinda.”

