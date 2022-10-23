Taylor Armstrong Reveals ‘Craziest Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’

Real Housewives star Taylor Armstrong relives a “crazy” moment in her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” career.

Taylor Armstrong Says Viral Cat Meme Is the ‘Craziest Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’

These photos together is making me lose it pic.twitter.com/kJi9d8MpbG — chey (@MISSINGEGIRL) May 1, 2019

In 2019, a meme of Armstrong yelling, seemingly at a nonplussed cat went viral in 2019 and, to this day, is one of the most talked about topics when Armstrong is interacting with media and fans.

“It’s the most bizarre thing on the planet. I have no idea where it came from,” Taylor told the Daily Mail at BravoCon. The outlet claims to have originated the meme. ‘I’ve been interviewed about it so many times and I never knew where it originated, so I don’t know where the meme came from.”

Armstrong also told the outlet she’s “friends” with the cat now.

“Now I am actually friends with the cat’s mother and we have a relationship,” she told the outlet of Smudge. “The cat has 1.6 million Instagram followers and an agent. So that’s the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

According to Business Insider, “the ‘women yelling at a cat’ meme is as versatile as it is iconic — it has been used for everything from arguing about pronunciations and interpretations to describing ultra-emotional drunken moments to referencing headlines and combining with other memes. The simple composite of a screengrab from a reality-TV show and a photo of an angry white cat has become so popular that it’s generated epic Halloween costumes, Etsy-like home goods, and a protest sign in Guatemala.”

Taylor Armstrong Compares Filming RHOBH & RHOC: ‘Going Onto a Cast That Has History Has Been Interesting’

While appearing at BravoCon, Armstrong spoke with Hollywood Life about returning to the housewives franchise, but this time to “Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“It was just exciting that Bravo has given me the opportunity to show the new side of my life versus all that I was going through when I was on Beverly Hills was so traumatic,” Taylor told the outlet on October 15. “And now I just get to be exactly who I am,” she added. “And just enjoy the experience and not be afraid to say something wrong or do something wrong. And so you’re gonna enjoy it.”

Tylor previously starred on RHOBH. Her storyline was her seemingly crumbling marriage to Russell Armstrong who died by suicide after season 2. Armstrong left the show after season 3 and is now living in Orange County with her new husband, John Bluher.

“You know what the interesting thing about the OC is? Because I was an OG for Beverly Hills, going onto a cast that has history has been interesting. I’m kind of catching up on the news,” she told the outlet. “Because they have years of stuff that they’re still kind of hashing out, and so I’m just trying to figure out like, who’s in the right, who’s in the wrong, and everybody has their own side. So I think that’s been the interesting thing about switching. So you’re gonna see some history with these ladies coming out this season.”

