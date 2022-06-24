PHOTOS: What Is Taylor Armstrong’s Daughter Kennedy Doing Today?

Taylor Armstrong is back on reality television as the premiere of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 aired on June 23, 2022.

Armstrong made her reality television debut on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and was a full-time Housewife for three seasons. Fans got to know Armstrong and her family — then-husband Russell Armstrong and their only daughter Kennedy Armstrong — during Taylor’s time on the show.

Tragedy struck the family in 2011 when Russell died by suicide, according to E! News. The report highlights some of the challenges that Russell faced over the years, including lawsuits and bankruptcy. At the time of his death, Russell and Taylor had been going through a divorce — Kennedy was just 5-years-old.

Taylor left RHOBH in 2013, hoping to afford her daughter a life out of the spotlight. In April 2014, Taylor got remarried. She and attorney John Bluher exchanged vows at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California, according to People magazine.

“Today, John, Kennedy and I became a family. I married my best friend and Kennedy’s family circle became complete,” Taylor told People at the time.

It has been eight years since that day and a lot has changed since. Kennedy is a 16-year-old high school student and has been lived her life completely out of the spotlight — just as her mom had hoped.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kennedy Is a Cheerleader & Recently Wrapped Her Season With the CALI Lady Bullets

Kennedy is a student at San Juan Hills High School and is on the varsity cheerleading squad, according to the bio on her private Instagram account.

Kennedy is part of The CALI Lady Bullets squad and has been competing in cheerleading all year. The girls just wrapped a successful season.

“This season was unforgettable! Lady bullets 2021-2022 is a special team; going through so many hardships but always pushing through and not giving up. We feel so loved and supported, and are excited to keep this legacy going,” read a caption shared on the squad’s Instagram page on April 27, 2022.

Kennedy joined the squad as a freshman in January 2021. She just finished her sophomore year and will likely continue cheerleading for the remainder of her high school career. She picked up the sport in grade school and seems to have fallen in love with it.

“My favorite thing about this sport would have to be the amazing memories you make and the lessons you learn along side some of your best friends,” Kennedy said in a statement in her bio on the official Lady Bullets Instagram page.

Taylor Recently Opened Up About Her Mindset After Russell Died

She’s a big girl now #RHOBH birthday-best birthday party ever! my love Kennedy pic.twitter.com/bvChPbIprA — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) January 30, 2020

Taylor went through a very challenging time in her life when her daughter was still young. In a new interview with Us Weekly, she opened up a bit about what she was feeling when her ex-husband took his own life.

“I knew that I had to survive and make it through so that I could take care of [my daughter]. Kennedy was my first and foremost concern and I just day by day is all I can tell you,” she told the outlet.

“It was one disappointment after the other, as things were unfolding. I would just get calls from the attorneys and it was never anything positive,” she continued.

Taylor has shared some posts about Kennedy and her cheerleading squad on her Instagram Stories, but continues to afford her daughter privacy. In fact, Taylor rarely shares photos of her daughter on social media.

READ NEXT: Taylor Armstrong Looks Unrecognizable in Pic on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Set