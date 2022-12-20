Will Taylor Armstrong’s Daughter Be on RHOC?

Taylor Armstrong is set to make her official return to the “Real Housewives” franchise when “The Real Housewives of Orange County” returns to Bravo sometime in 2023.

Armstrong previously starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a full-time housewife for the show’s first three seasons, which aired from 2010 through 2013. Fans of the show got to know Armstrong and her family, including her daughter, Kennedy, who was only 4-years-old during season 1.

Now, Armstrong’s daughter is all grown up and is a high school student. Over the past several years, Armstrong has kept her daughter out of the public eye and has rarely shared any photos of her on social media. However, Armstrong was recently asked if Kennedy would be making an appearance on RHOC — and Armstrong said yes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Armstrong’s Only Daughter Is 16-Years-Old

Armstrong did an “Ask Me Anything” on her Instagram Stories in December 2022 and someone asked if Kennedy would be on camera.

“Yes,” Armstrong responded. “You will get to see Kennedy this season on #RHOC. Hard to believe she turned 4 on season one of #RHOBH and she’s 16 now,” she added.

It’s unknown how frequently Kennedy will be on camera, but she does live at home with her mom and her mom’s husband John H Bluher, so when the cameras are rolling, some of those family dynamic moments will undoubtedly be filmed.

These days, Kennedy is quite the social butterfly. She attends San Juan Hills High School and is a part of a competitive cheerleading squad in California called The Lady Bullets.

“My favorite thing about this sport would have to be the amazing memories you make and the lessons you learn along side some of your best friends,” read a statement from Kennedy in her bio on the official Lady Bullets Instagram page.

Kennedy Had a Tough Few Years When Her Mom Was on RHOBH

Kennedy was used to having the cameras around when she was young, but she also went through some of the hardest times of her life while her mom was doing reality television.

Although Kennedy may have been too young to be completely dialed in to what was going on at the time, her parents went through a divorce and it was revealed that Armstrong’s husband at the time, Russell, was physically abusive.

In April 2011, Russell Armstrong died by suicide, according to ABC News. And while Kennedy was forced to live through that dark time, her mom doesn’t actually know if Kennedy has watched it all play out on reality television now that she’s older.

“Well, back when she was little, I let her watch her birthday party. But, you know, there’s so much out there. I’m sure she’s seen a lot more than I realize,” Armstrong said on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I don’t think she cares, actually. She has her own life and her own teenage friends, and she’s probably like, ‘Mom, schmom,'” Armstrong added.

READ NEXT: Louie Ruelas Deletes Instagram Post of Teresa Giudice After Fans React