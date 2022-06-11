Fans Can’t Get Over Taylor Armstrong’s Look in New Video

Taylor Armstrong is making her way back into the limelight as she prepares for her return to reality television.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star inked a deal to appear on the “Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff, which saw her living in Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires with several other former Housewives while cameras were rolling for what’s sure to be an epic season filled with laughs and plenty of drama.

Armstrong was on-hand at the MTV Movie & TV Awards which aired on Sunday, June 5, 2022, as a sneak peek of UGT season 2 rolled. Ahead of the event, Armstrong shared a video of herself on the way to the venue, and several fans commented on how different the reality star looked.

Several Fans Didn’t ‘Recognize’ Armstrong & Said as Much in the Comments Section

Armstrong has plenty of fans and many people are super excited to see her back on television, but there are some people who were surprised by the way she looked in her latest Instagram video which was filmed in the backseat of a vehicle.

“On my way to the MTV Unscripted Awards in Santa Monica. I can hardly wait to see all my reality tv friends and catch up with everyone. Hope there’s no drama,” Armstrong said.

The video received a ton of feedback from fans.

“Holy crap I did not recognize you,” one person wrote.

“Giiirllllll i don’t even recognize you,” someone else added.

“Omg!! What did you do,” a third comment read.

“I could not recognize you,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“You don’t look like yourself,” another person pointed out.

“Jesus! I didn’t know who that was, she looks 60 years old. What has she done to her face? She was so pretty,” commented a sixth.

On the flip side, there were plenty of people who thought that Armstrong looked great, and some even defended her against the haters in the comments section.

“You look gorgeous Taylor! Enjoy your evening. Drama free,” one person said.

“Y’all are rude with comments. She’s gained a healthy weight since the show and people age over a 10+ year period. Love you Taylor,” another Instagram user wrote.

Fans Had a Similar Reaction to a Post That Armstrong Shared in April 2022

Armstrong took to Instagram to share a photo of her confessional look for “Ultimate Girls Trip” and some fans commented that they didn’t recognize her.

This time, some people took to Reddit to discuss Armstrong’s look.

“Idk if I would’ve recognized her without the name in the title,” one comment read.

“Oh geeze, I thought this was Kim Z at first,” someone else added, suggesting that Armstrong looked like former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Kim Zolciak.

The comments directly on Instagram were far more positive, however, and many fans expressed how excited they were that Armstrong is going to be back on television soon.

“Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 will be available to stream on Peacock beginning on June 23, 2022.

