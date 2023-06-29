Taylor Armstrong Gives Rare Update on Her Teen Daughter Kennedy

Taylor Armstrong gave fans an update on her daughter, Kennedy. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star’s daughter was first introduced to fans when she appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010.

More than a decade later, Kennedy is all grown up and about to hit a major milestone.

Here’s want you need to know:

Taylor Armstrong Said Kennedy is a Senior in High School in 2023

Fans have not seen much of Kennedy since her mom left RHOBH after three seasons in 2013. When Taylor returned to the Housewives franchise for “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” nearly a decade later, fans got a few glimpses of the teen as her famous mom set off for the cast trip to the Berkshires.

In a June 2023 interview with BravoTV.com, Taylor gave an update on Kennedy, who turned 17 in February. “She just finished her junior year [of high school], so she is going to be going to college, of course, after her senior year,” the Real Housewives star said of her only daughter. “She’s starting to make moves and to grow up.”

Taylor added that it will be hard for her when Kennedy moves away for college in 2024. “That’s the problem with having an only child is it’s just heartbreaking!” she told fans.

Kennedy currently attends a California high school and has been a cheerleader for The Cali Lady Bullets for several years. In a 2021 Instagram post, a then-14-year-old Kennedy wrote that it was her “6th year cheering, 4th year at Cali and 2nd year” on the Lady Bullets.

Taylor gave her daughter’s cheer team a shoutout in 2o22, as can be seen in the clip below:

Throw that ponytail Kennedy!! GO @TheCaliAllStars Lady Bullets- “Worlds” here we come! So proud of you ladies 💋❤️ https://t.co/DjrywOxEEB — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) April 22, 2022

Fans Saw Kennedy’s Lavish 4th Birthday Party Play Out on the 1st Season of RHOBH

One of the most memorable storylines on the first season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was Taylor’s lavish “Mad Hatter“ themed tea party she threw for Taylor’s fourth birthday. The $60,000 birthday party featured over-the-top floral displays and pricey goodie bag gifts for the pint-sized guests. At first, young Kennedy was not interested in her party and asked to go upstairs with her nanny but she later warmed up to the extravagance — and the cameras.

Years later, Taylor referenced her extravagant kiddie party on “Ultimate Girls Trip.” According to BravoTV.com, after curating a group event with Dorinda Medley and other Real Housewives veterans, Taylor said, “This party is a re-creation of the first season of Beverly Hills… my daughter’s 4th birthday was a Mad Hatter tea party.”

She also expressed no regrets over her 4-year-old’s five-figure birthday bash. “That’s nothing compared to [the] parties that get thrown now,’ she said. Taylor was also happy to celebrate with a tea party as part of her “new life.”

As for Kennedy’s interest in RHOBH today, during a 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Taylor said back in the day she did let her daughter watch the RHOBH episode that featured her birthday party.

“I don’t think she cares, actually,” Taylor said of the Real Housewives franchise. “She has her own life and her own teenage friends, and she’s probably like, ‘Mom, schmom.’”

Taylor was married to Kennedy’s father Russell Armstrong when she hosted that first tea party on RHOBH. The businessman died by suicide shortly after filming the first season of the Bravo reality show, per TMZ. In 2014, Taylor married John Bluher.

