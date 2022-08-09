Fans React to Taylor Armstrong’s Face in New RHOC Photo With Heather DuBrow

Fans of “Real Housewives of Orange County” got an early look at how things are shaping up for the upcoming 17th season — and they’re already running scared.

The upcoming season of the Bravo reality show will include Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, and returning cast member Tamra Judge, according to Us Weekly. But it was also recently announced that “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Taylor Armstrong will also be on the RHOC cast. Armstrong will make history as the first-ever Housewives star to switch franchises, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Filming for the long-running reality show may have already started with Armstrong, and fans had plenty to say about a pic that surfaced online.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thought Taylor Armstrong Looked ‘Scared’ in the New Photo

In a photo posted on Instagram, Armstrong was seen posing with DuBrow and her husband, Dr. Terry DuBrow, at a restaurant table. The caption indicated that the dinner was the location for one of Armstrong’s first scenes for “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

In the pic, the former RHOBH star smiled stiffly and had her hair pulled back as she posed with the couple. Fans reacted on social media to note that Armstrong looked more “terrified” than happy in the snap with her new co-stars.

In the comment section, some followers noted that it’s “already starting” with the controversial DuBrow “priming her next minion.”

“She looks terrified,” one fan wrote of Armstrong.

“She looks scared. I am too,” another wrote on Reddit.

“That’s not a smile, that’s a grimace,” another chimed in.

Several other fans urged Armstrong to “blink” if she’s okay.

“Taylor’s facial expression looks like Heather just told her ‘I’m not saying this as a threat, I’m saying it as a promise,’” another wrote.

“The exact face I would make if I had to sit next to Heather,” another agreed.

And another commenter didn’t recognize Armstrong in the pic.

“Why did I think this was Jessica Lange with Terry and Heather at first?” a fan wrote in reference to the “American Horror Story” alum.

Taylor Armstrong Already Has Another RHOC Star in Her Corner

Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride. 🙌🏼🍊 Double the trouble coming your way. 👯‍♀️🎥 pic.twitter.com/P7HRZ9pYGI — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) August 1, 2022

While she has seemingly filmed a scene with DuBrow, it’s still unclear what the dynamic will be for the season 17 cast. And it looks like the O.Gs may already be picking sides when it comes to newcomer Taylor.

In a Twitter post on August 1, Judge shared a photo of her and Armstrong as she teased her friendship with the RHOBH alum.

“Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride,” Judge tweeted. “Double the trouble coming your way.”

Judge also teased a new trio on RHOC with her, Armstrong, and an unamed co-star.

“The new Tres amigas coming soon… STAY TUNED #RHOC,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Back in the day, the “tres amigas” were Judge, Shannon Beador, and Vicki Gunvalson, but it’s unclear who will fill that third spot now that Armstrong is on board.

