Taylor Armstrong Says She Had a ‘Bizarre’ Experience with ‘Housewife’ at BravoCon

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Taylor Armstrong, who will appear as a “friend of” on the upcoming seventeenth season of “Real Housewives of Orange County,” claimed that she had a “bizarre” encounter with former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah.

While recording the May 11 episode of her RHOC co-star, Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Armstrong said that she interacted with Shah at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14, 2022, in New York. According to the 51-year-old, she was getting her hair and makeup done in Judge’s room at the Gansevoort Hotel. She alleged that Shah “walk[ed] in and just plop[ped] down in the makeup chair” when “it was [her] turn” to get ready. Armstrong also stated that she was unaware of who Shah was and her friend “in the room filled [her] in on the whole story.” The RHOBH alum then said she was confused about the situation because she was under the impression that the RHOSLC alum “was kind of banned from BravoCon.” According to Page Six, Shah “had no involvement in this year’s BravoCon.”

Armstrong also claimed that Shah and her entourage, which consisted of three men, wanted to stay in her room. Arroyave, who was also at BravoCon, stated that the entourage consisted of “the jeweler, the therapist, and the security guard.”

“My room was next to [Judge’s]. The next thing I know she’s in my room and she’s plotting out how she’s going to sleep in my room. She had no hotel room. She had like three guys with her … They’re like ‘one of us can sleep on the banquette,’ and Jen is like ‘I can sleep in your bed with you’ and I’m like ‘I don’t know you. I have no idea who you are. Why are you in my room?’ It was so bizarre,” said the RHOC personality.

Armstrong also stated that she made a remark referencing Shah’s legal issues. Page Six reported that Shah has been in Bryan, Texas’ Federal Prison Camp “for wire fraud,” since February 2023.

“I was changing into a jumpsuit to wear over to BravoCon and I was getting pissed because she wouldn’t get the h*** out of my room with all of her friends and I just happened to say ‘this jumpsuit looks a lot cuter on me than the one you’re about to be wearing,’” said the RHOBH alum.

Tamra Judge Made Claims About Jen Shah at BravoCon

According to Page Six, Judge discussed Shah while speaking on an October 16 panel at the 2022 BravoCon. The RHOC personality claimed that the former RHOSLC star “said that she’s not going to jail and that she was going to crash BravoCon ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that night” while she was in her hotel room.

“And I said, ‘OK. Go for it.’ I was shocked. She was up and down the aisles at the hotel,” said the reality television star.

Page Six reported that Shah stated she was “getting paid for Bravocon” in an October 15, 2022 tweet.

“[S]top worrying about where I’m at. If I wasn’t at your event, party or panel then it wasn’t worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending,” read the tweet.

Jen Shah Made Comments About Tamra Judge in December 2022

Shah made similar comments during a December 2022 appearance on the “Up and Adam” podcast. She stated that she went into Judge’s room because she believed it was where her former castmate Heather Gay was staying. She also said that she believes Judge made remarks about her during the BravoCon panel because she wanted attention.

“I think that some people just need to latch onto somebody that’s trending because they’re not and haven’t been in the last few years and that’s okay,” said Shah.