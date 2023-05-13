Taylor Armstrong Reveals Her ‘Least Favorite Person to Work With’ on RHOBH

Taylor Armstrong, who appeared on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” until its sixth season, spoke about her time on the Bravo franchise on the May 11 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by her “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Tamra Judge and former RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Judge asked Armstrong, “who was [her] least favorite person to work with on ‘Beverly Hills’?” Armstrong replied that she had difficulty working with Kim Richards. As RHOBH fans are aware, the “Escape to Witch Mountain” star, who has been transparent about her battle with alcoholism, was often at odds with her younger sister, Kyle Richards, while they co-starred on the Bravo series.

“You know, God bless her, but Kim Richards,” said Armstrong. “Because she just stressed me out so much. And her relationship with Kyle, you know, it’s long and complicated, and it’s too much for the cameras to even understand but she was hard for me to film with because I never knew what she was going to do. It was always erratic.”

Kim Richards Filmed Scenes for ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13

Kim Richards was a main cast member of RHOBH until season 5 and had guest appearances in seasons 6, 7, 9, and 10. In addition, the 58-year-old has filmed for the show’s upcoming thirteenth season, which is currently in production. While speaking to Access Hollywood in March 2023, alongside Kyle Richards, the “Hello, Larry” actress revealed that her younger sister requested her to come back to the Bravo franchise.

“She called and said ‘do you want to go?’ And [Bravo] had been asking for a while and I kept saying no. And that particular moment when she called I said ‘okay,’ I literally thought I’m not going to make it a big deal, I’m just going to walk out the door, I’m just going to go. And I did,” explained Kim Richards.

Kyle Richards chimed in that “it feels great” to have the “Marriage Boot Camp” personality back on RHOBH. The reality television star also seemed to reference her ongoing issues with her eldest sister, Kathy Hilton. Problems arose after Lisa Rinna claimed Hilton made negative comments about the “Halloween” actress during a cast trip in Aspen during RHOBH season 12.

“We’ve all gone through a little bit of a hard time in the family, some of you may know, but [Kim Richards] always makes a point to check on me and remind me that I’m the baby sister and that she’s there for me. And it feels good,” said the 54-year-old.

Kyle Richards Shared Information About the Upcoming Season of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Kyle Richards teased information about the upcoming RHOBH season during an April 2023 interview with E! News. She asserted that fans will not be disappointed when the season premieres. The mother of four also shared that filming season 13 has been a “different” experience for her.

“It’s a different season for me, personally than any other, and it’s been very, very interesting and of course, there’s a lot of drama. I think the audience is going to be really excited,” said the Bravo star.

She explained that fans can expect relationships to change in RHOBH season 13.

“I think for me, right now, I’m in a very different place in my life. And you know, of course, when the cast changes, the dynamic shifts, of course, so just everything,” stated the RHOBH personality.