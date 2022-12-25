Taylor Armstrong Reveals the ‘Messiest’ RHOC Star on Season 17

Taylor Armstrong has joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” officially making her the first-ever Housewife to cross franchises. Armstrong was previously on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Armstrong agreed to join season 17 in a “friend of” role, though many fans are thinking that she may have earned her orange. With the new season set to premiere in 2023, many longtime fans are already wondering how the dynamic on the show will be. This was made evident by some of the questions Armstrong was sent during a recent “Ask Me Anything” on her Instagram Stories.

Armstrong didn’t give away too many details, but she certainly shared some tidbits about what’s to come.

Here’s what you need to know:

Armstrong Said That the Name of the ‘Messiest’ Housewife on Season 17 Starts With a ‘T’

On December 8, 2022, Armstrong decided to answer some fan questions about the new season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

One fan asked Armstrong who the “messiest” star of season 17 is, and Armstrong gave a very strong hint — along with a pretty clear photo.

“It starts w a T so you’ll just have to wait and see,” Armstrong wrote in response, adding the zany wink emoji. “When you put Two Ts together, sometimes you get TNT,” she added. She posted this on top of a picture of her and RHOC co-star Tamra Judge.

“If you could describe the upcoming RHOC season in 3 words, what would they be?” someone else asked Armstrong.

“Twisted. Extraordinary. Comeback,” she responded without any further explanation.

In another AMA on December 19, 2022, Armstrong shared that the trailer for the new season would drop in the new year, though she didn’t give a specific month.

Armstrong Revealed Her Reason for Returning to the Franchise

Armstrong appeared on the first three seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a full-time star. Her time on the show ended up being overshadowed by a storyline that ended in tragedy. Armstrong’s marriage to Russell Armstrong had some to an end and her ex ended up dying by suicide, which Armstrong addressed on the show.

At the time, her daughter, Kennedy, was extremely young. Armstrong decided it was best for her to step back from reality television and try to afford her daughter a life away from the cameras so that they could heal together — and start over. Now, however, Armstrong has accomplished those goals.

“I returned to HW’s because I wanted the viewers to see that there is life after tragedy,” Armstrong responded to someone who asked her why she decided to come back after so many years.

“When I left #RHOBH, my life was in such a horrible place and I want others who are going through difficult times to know they have strength not only to make it through adversity but to use their strength to support others. My story felt unfinished,” she added.

Armstrong also confirmed that Kennedy will be on RHOC; Kennedy is now in high school.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Trolled By Woman Wearing Her Diamond Earrings After Auction