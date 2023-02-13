Taylor Armstrong Reveals Surprising Career News

Taylor Armstrong is embarking on a new career, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG turned “Real Housewives of Orange County” newcomer gave fans a career update on her Instagram page in February 2023.

In her post, the 51-year-old shared a selfie as she posed outdoors in Laguna Beach, California with a glorious sunset in the background. “Watching the California sunset before this Oklahoma girl heads to film my first movie in OKC!” she captioned the post, with the hashtag #Masterpiece.

Fans reacted to the post, with one writing,” Love you girl!!! Have a great time filming your movie!!!”

“Congrats on the movie, Taylor! Can’t wait to see what you’re working on!” another wrote.

Taylor Armstrong Has One Upcoming Acting Credit listed on Her Resume

Armstrong also shared two photos of her with her luggage as she headed to the airport for her trip from California to Oklahoma. “Up up and away,” she captioned the post.

Armstrong is not known as an actress. According to her IMDb page, she only has one acting credit listed and it is for an upcoming role. Under the “Actress” tab on her page, she is listed in a role as Meredith Kyle in “The Squad/Miami.” The project is in pre-production as of this writing. It is unclear if that is the “movie” Armstrong is referring to or if she is now working on her second acting role.

The Bravo star has many more entries under the “Self” tab on her IMDB page. In addition to her roles on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: The Ex-Wives Club,” she also briefly appeared in an episode of the MTV reality show “The Hills” in 2008.

In a YouTube roundup posted by MTV Reality, Armstrong is seen meeting “The Hills” cast member Brody Jenner during a night out with his mom, Linda Thompson.

Taylor Armstrong Was Not Herself During the 1st Season of RHOBH

Armstrong is best known for her role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where she was a main cast member for three seasons, from 2010 to 2013.

While some fans think scenes on The Real Housewives are staged, Armstrong certainly was not acting during her time on the show. Her tragic personal life was brought to light while she was on the Bravo reality show, and shortly after she filed for divorce from her abusive husband, Russell, he died by suicide, per E! News.

In an interview with People, Armstrong said a friend told her she didn’t even recognize her when she was on the Bravo reality show a decade ago.

“When I was on ‘Beverly Hills,’ I had a friend of mine call me [during] season 1 and said, ‘I don’t know who that girl is on that show, but it’s not you. Like, I’ve known you for 20 years, and you seem nothing like yourself,’” she revealed. “ I really was having so much drama at home with my marriage and the abuse in my life that I didn’t really get a chance to be myself

While speaking on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Armstrong said she joined the show in an organic way based on her real friendship with co-star Adrienne Maloof.

“Adrienne and I were close a long time before we ever did Housewives,” Armstrong told Yontef in July 2022. “Our babies were in mommy and me together. And we spent a lot of time together. Our preschool in Beverly Hills we’d go to coffee and you know, our kids would play together.”

READ NEXT: RHONY Alum Drops Details on Spinoff Show