‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Has its First Official Crossover Amid Cast Shakeup

On August 1, 2022, People magazine confirmed that Taylor Armstrong has signed on to join the new season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” some 10 years after she left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Armstrong will be the first “Real Housewives” stars to join another franchise in the history of the series. She was a part of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 and chatter that she’d return as a full-time Housewife was plentiful throughout her time on the show.

Armstrong moved from Beverly Hills to Orange County in the years following her RHOBH exit. She lives a relatively quiet life with her husband, John Bluher, whom she married in 2014, and her daughter, Kennedy, who is in high school.

Armstrong’s Return Was Confirmed About a Week After Tamra Judge Announced Her Return to RHOC

Since moving to Orange County, Armstrong has developed relationships with both Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. She was excited to be a part of RHUGT: Ex Wives Club with her two friends and the three got along great throughout their week at Bluestone Manor.

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Judge’s return to the franchise was confirmed.

“The Judge is back and drama is in session,” she said on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s true Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County… Welcome back, Tamra,” WWHL host Andy Cohen said.

Her official announcement came days after former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin spilled the beans on her Instagram Stories. This caused a bit of a feud between Judge and Zarin, since Judge wanted the opportunity to share the news herself.

“Breaking news. Like, because it’s confirmed by her. It happened yesterday. And Tamra is coming back and, you know, my friend Vicki is not happy,” Zarin said on her Instagram Stories on July 16, 2022.

Judge responded on her own feed. “Hey guys, I have a big announcement: Jill is the thirstiest b**** I have ever met,” Judge said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories and on her Twitter account.

Armstrong’s Deal to Return Comes After 2 Other Stars Announced Their Departure

In early July 2022, Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong both announced that they would be returning for another season of RHOC.

“After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to Bravo, Andy Cohen, and Evolution Media for giving me this incredible platform to share my story. Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can’t wait to share what’s next,” Bergener wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television. My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them,” read Armstrong’s announcement, in part.

Fans started wondering what would become of the franchise with the loss of two cast members, and Bravo didn’t waste any time filling those positions.

As it stands, Season 17 will feature Judge, Armstrong, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

